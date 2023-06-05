Home » a slab of pavement gave way
An event that could have ended in tragedy occurred this Sunday afternoon in the sector of race 8 between races 6 and 7 of the Pescaíto neighborhood, in the north of Santa Marta.

There a heavy car of the Public services company of the city that arrived at the site to meet a requirement fell into a hole after one of the pavement plates that had been made in the underground part product of the permanent flow of wastewater and strong currents of rainwater that for many years have affected that Samarian locality.

According to the residents of the neighborhood, this is not the first time this type of situation has occurred. Photo courtesy Edgar Fuentes Acosta

