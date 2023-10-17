A “small” influencer – Lukas Simoner: Mom’s “power word” gave the Graz captain an idea

“When I was 15, my mom said I should get one pair of basketball shoes per season,” says Lukas Simoner with a grin. But instead of sulking, an idea was born. “I researched for weeks to find the perfect shoe for me and watched tons of videos. And so I thought I might be able to help others make their choice in the future. I’m bursting with ideas and it’s cool to pass on your own experiences,” explains the 24-year-old latecomer, whose affinity for basketball shoes knows no bounds. The sports and English student now owns 80 pairs.

