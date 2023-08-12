A Smartphone for every need

HUAWEI smartphones shine for their cameras, long battery life, high technology and for the great support that HUAWEI has for all its devices thanks to great customer service.

Are you looking for a new cell phone? HUAWEI has a phone for every need, offering a wide range of benefits such as speed, efficiency, and the ability to multitask connected with different devices.

HUAWEI has different series of cell phones for every need, we present the nova Series below so that you can choose the one that best suits you.

The nova Series is one of the most powerful and its latest phones, the HUAWEI nova Y90, nova 10SE and nova 11i, are a faithful reflection of the seal of this family of smartphones. What is behind this series that makes it so special and one of the most popular on the market?

Designed for a young, creative, dynamic and expressive audience, the nova Series equipment made its first debut in November 2019 with the nova 5T. After that, and in the last 2 years, different models have arrived with a common seal: high-end features, with a mid-range price.

One of the most determining aspects when purchasing a mobile phone is its battery life and, in this, the Huawei Nova Series is one of the most powerful. HUAWEI is a brand that is characterized by the power of its cameras and by how it has incorporated high-end features into its mid-range equipment.

New Y90, ideal for your activities

The HUAWEI nova Y90 is a phone with a 6.7-inch HUAWEI FullView screen with 2388 x 1080 resolution that offers a 94% screen-to-body ratio to offer a more immersive visual experience when enjoying all your content. It also integrates a hole in the upper part of the screen, which is where the front camera is housed.

Smart charging is a tool that will help you extend the battery life of your HUAWEI nova Y90 because through Huawei’s AI algorithms the phone learns your charging routine and delays the full charge when it reaches 80%, and calculates the remaining charging time and completes it in the period of time in which you normally disconnect your phone from the current so that at that moment it already has 100% battery.​ ​

Nova 10SE, a complete smartphone

The nova 10 SE is a smartphone with a 108-megapixel camera that is undoubtedly worth millions, because photographing and making videos with a single device that fits in the palm of your hand saves you time and money.

The rear camera module of the HUAWEI nova 10 SE features a 108MP main camera, which has a wide F/1.9 aperture, to improve background blur in portraits and thanks to Pixel Binning technology that combines 9 pixels in 1, the camera is capable of reproducing fine details and fine features such as hair and skin tone, with increased dynamic range and optimized bright and dark areas. This allows background blur to look natural, ideal for selfies.

You’ll love having a smartphone with such a powerful camera to use all day, which is why the HUAWEI nova 10 SE incorporates 66W HUAWEI Supercharge technology for fast charging made possible by the use of an innovative dual low-voltage charging pump. , and to the three-tab battery technology. The device only takes 38 minutes to charge to its maximum capacity, and with a full battery it supports up to 12 hours of continuous video streaming, perfect for a marathon of your favorite series wherever you are.

Nova 11i, an ally for content creators

The HUAWEI nova 11i features a 40W HUAWEI SuperCharge, which allows you to charge 60% in just 30 minutes of charging. Ten minutes of charging is enough for 12 hours of calls, 6 hours of video playback, 2 hours of gaming and 23 hours of music playback stored on the device. The smartphone also features a 22-layer battery charging protection system, ensuring you can charge your phone at full speed with complete peace of mind.

Meanwhile, the 5,000mAh high-capacity battery is designed to power the smartphone throughout the day. HUAWEI nova 11i also manages battery consumption by identifying and limiting power consumed by non-essential apps. This saves energy to last you through the day on important tasks like school, work and your general day activities.

The 48MP main rear camera features an F/1.8 aperture, a 1/2-inch sensor, and 4-in-1 pixel binning technology to generate larger pixels. The high-resolution camera works seamlessly with the RAW domain solution in all scenarios to capture stunning images in low-light and backlit environments.

If you want more information about this month’s promotions or availability of new releases, visit our technology stores nationwide.

I like this:

I like Loading…

Related

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

