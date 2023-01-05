The Apennine ridge these days appears barren and desolate, almost ghostly. The brown color of the dry grass and the gray of the low clouds that chase each other driven by the wind prevail. Further down, the installations and cannons for artificial snow are at a standstill due to excessively high temperatures. You walk on the bottom of the slopes avoiding puddles when, at this time of year, the ground should be permanently frozen.

At high altitudes, the temperature has not dropped below zero for almost twenty days, precisely since 17 December. Since then, the Arpae Emilia-Romagna meteorological station, located near the arrival point of one of the Corno alle Scale ski lifts, at 1,662 meters above sea level, has always recorded positive temperatures, day and night, even above 5 degrees. The 30-40 centimeters of snow that fell at the end of November have now completely melted. During their outings to monitor and assess the avalanche danger, the forest carabinieri no longer encounter any deposits of snow, not even in the depressions near the ridge, consequently the Meteomont bulletin, which is disseminated by the branch, invariably bears the wording "no snow ". As far as snow is concerned, 2023 brings no news, it opens with one of the hottest January 1st ever on the summit of Mount Cimone, the highest mountain in the northern Apennines. Second only to January 1, 2022 when temperatures at altitude shot up to almost summer values. The photos of this desolation spread rapidly, provoking a series of reactions, even at the political level. The mayor of Lizzano in Belvedere, a municipality in the Bolognese Apennines which includes the Corno alle Scale plants, last December 29, in an interview with Repubblica, stated: "Climate change? I don't believe much in these scientists who look to the future. What is taking place is a real war on the mountain, this is the truth. With all this propaganda they just want to depopulate it more and more." Words thrown against science, which sound like an outlet. They are pronounced by the mayor, but they reflect the difficulty of an entire community. In these areas the economy has remained anchored to downhill skiing, which exploded at the end of the seventies when it snowed abundantly, so much so as to hypothesize ski lifts even at lower altitudes.

Today the climatic conditions have already changed due to global warming, but we also have a deeper understanding of the matter. We have more data, more certainty about past climate swings and what awaits us in the future, we can better plan our infrastructure and diversify the economy to adapt to a different climate. "I was born and raised here and I can assure you that we have already seen Christmases without snow", continued the mayor, trusting in a providential snowfall. Instead, we know that a snowfall won't be enough to save the Apennines because the temperature has already risen too much and the snow, even when it falls, lasts less on the ground. The permanence of the snowpack depends on the quantity of snowfalls, their frequency, and to a large extent on the air temperature in the days following the snowfall. The intensity of the rainfall has not decreased, on the contrary above 1,500 meters it tends to increase due to the greater presence of water vapour. In recent years there have been, paradoxically, abundant snowfalls, for example at the beginning of 2021 when the lifts were closed due to the pandemic. The problem, on the other hand, depends on the frequency of snowfalls, which are declining sharply especially at the beginning of winter: they are too intermittent and too late in the season, consequently Christmas will always be greener and snowless. In addition, the temperature is rising sharply and steadily. These factors negate the benefit of increasing precipitation intensity. In Emilia-Romagna the average temperature of the last thirty years has increased by +1.2 degrees compared to the previous thirty years. It may seem little, but for each additional degree the line of permanence of the snow on the ground moves 150-200 meters higher, making the conditions necessary for downhill skiing increasingly improbable.



Monte Cimone, 27 December 2022. (Michele Lapini)

In Italy, 2022 was the hottest year since 1800, according to analyzes by the National Research Council. Even in Emilia-Romagna it was the hottest, beating the previous record set in 2014 by almost half a degree, as shown by Arpae data. The permanence line of the snow on the ground is currently estimated at around 1,700 meters in the northern Apennines, and with the current rate of increase in temperature (+3.7 degrees in one hundred years), in twenty years it will have already reached the arrival quota of the plants. The climate crisis already seems to be frightening and generates an understandable sense of impotence and disorientation due to the speed with which it is manifesting itself. For this reason, the sooner we become aware of the problem, the more time there will be to rethink a different economic and life model for the Apennines, which can no longer be based on the monoculture of downhill skiing. The promise of technological solutions will not be enough, such as the hi-tech snow cannons that would make it possible to produce snow even at temperatures above zero, recently invoked by the president of the region Stefano Bonaccini. It is not possible and sustainable to think of an "artificial" Apennines to prolong the agony of a sector that will no longer be profitable, not only due to the changed climate, but also due to the increase in energy prices and the scarcity of water . Just as it seems senseless, in the light of current conditions, the renewal and expansion of the ski lifts wanted by the Tuscany and Emilia-Romagna regions.