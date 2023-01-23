Home News A soldier killed and four injured by a mine in Itsmina, Chocó
A soldier killed and four injured by a mine in Itsmina, Chocó

The Army reported the murder of a soldier and four more wounded by the activation of a mine, in the rural area of ​​the municipality of Itsmina, Chocó, whose perpetrators are still unknown.

Through a statement it was learned that the victim was the uniformed Daniel Becerra Velásquez, in addition that for now the status of the others affected is unknown.

The Army reported that the incident occurred when they were carrying out “military stability operations in the general area of ​​the Negrías town center.”

“The attacked troops fulfilled the mission of guaranteeing the return of the civilian population, previous coordination carried out in the Transitional Justice Committee,” they added.

They also reported that in said area there were combats between the Ernesto Che Guevara front of the ELN and the Carreteras substructure of the Clanb de Golfo.

“In the events, the loss of war, quartermaster, and communications material was also recorded as a product of the explosive wave that originated in the minefield,” the statement added.

