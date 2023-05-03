A solution that isn’t

The fear of not having the money to live on in old age is growing among the German population. People no longer believe the saying that their pension is secure. Certainly there will still be some form of statutory pension, that’s for sure. However, it is completely uncertain what you will be able to afford for this “pension” in the end.

At this point, Germans are doubly concerned, because not only the amount of their own pension is in question. The high inflation has intensified the pressure again, because more and more people are aware that depending on when they start their personal pension, a pension of EUR 1,000 will only have a fraction of today’s purchasing power of EUR 1,000.

And even this has suffered severely in the past two years from rising inflation. This should actually make it clear to most people what needs to be done: more must be invested in private old-age provision. In fact, many Germans are cutting back on their retirement savings.

Blame for the misery is not a reluctance to save more money, but the lack of ability to do so. Because spending on energy and shopping in the supermarket is constantly increasing, many Germans are currently reducing their savings in order to be able to maintain their current standard of living.

The basis for your own future is being laid today

As understandable as this behavior is, it is problematic with a view to the future, because the gap in provision to be expected in old age will not be reduced, but at best only postponed. In the worst case, the expected gap will be even larger.

A current survey by the Federal Association of German Banks shows that 45 percent of those surveyed between the ages of 30 and 59, i.e. almost half of Germans, are concerned about their financial situation in old age. The high percentage is alarming, given that the number was only 30 percent in the last survey three years ago.

However, a survey by the opinion research institute Yougov, which was carried out on behalf of the investment house Amundi, showed that one in four Germans between the ages of 35 and 55 has reduced their savings rates for private old-age provision due to high inflation. 15 percent of those surveyed even stopped saving for retirement altogether.

Of course, this cannot be the solution. It is therefore not only important to save constantly, but also to do so efficiently. No form of investment should be ignored or excluded from the outset. As physical precious metals, gold and silver are just as much a part of old-age provision as high-dividend stocks.