Augusto Aponte Sierra.

Everything happens in this life. Everything ends. How love ends to be reborn in other flesh and in other souls. When that happens there is noise and demand. Then that disappointment is replaced by another crush with a more intense crowd.

This is my silent merriment, for the news that has received the most “turnover” in recent years, in the universe of gossip.

It is that talking about divorces, breakups and disappointments, in a famous couple is nothing new.

New is the way to disclose the details and size of the wound.

The breakdown of a marriage generated a spiteful storm in the revenge of a love that sings its pain. But this publicity blizzard exposed, once again, old realities:

-That a wounded woman suffering from bullfighting is more dangerous than goring itself when it plunges into the jugular of the soul.

-That the pain in heartbreak becomes a song, making its rhetoric hymns of gender solidarity, and a thirst for revenge in many emotional victims.

That’s why Shakira sang. That is why this wave of sorority and feminism was generated, in a debate that I do not want to enter.

The vision that is described today in my lyrics, is to look at those wounds that, in the voice of their ailments, are mercilessly watered and with much morbidity, in the hell of a media world. I want to look at the victim without looking at the gender as a victimizer, but rather point to heartbreak, as an aggressor in the same betrayal, and in the same abandonment.

I also wanted to hear the wounded song from my masculine shore, to show that goodbye without love is older than the piece itself, which has wounded the heart through time without looking at gender, profession or social stratum.

Infidelity is infidelity, and heartbreak is heartbreak, in any genre it hurts and has culprits, whether it’s in a football stadium or on an artists’ stage. Because the pain is the same, sing it whoever sings it.

I also want to say that betrayal and deception do not have an expiration date on the calendar of all time. Only now her song has another voice, and another verb that expresses it.

So, looking at that publicity hangover, I think that there is nothing to do anymore. That we have to accept the crazy progress of humanity, and the indolent hubbub of the new dialectic, for a theme older than infidelity itself, when love ends.

Today my vision is poetic. My desire is to comment on what the aggressiveness of a wounded heart looks like, after living in the bowels of a shared passion.

I have also wanted to land the sentimental confrontation, of those who defend the lyric in the breakups of “the loves of before”, in today’s reality with the same mistreated feelings; those who have always died without knowing who billed profits. Loving has always been a high-risk business at any time, even more so if it is exercised without limits or conscience, and that has never had a guarantee policy.

Being so, we have to live with the irreverent rhetoric of the new poetry, when it sings to pain.

We have to be insensitive accomplices of a world that sings, while two wounded hearts hate each other at the end of a stormy relationship.

But the poetic evidence of all times shows us that when love ends, there will always be a wound that sings, another that cries, and one that seeks relief in the sweet song of revenge.

That suffering without happy endings has always had the same dynamic at all times, without achieving a single resilience that does not leave burning scars in the lyrics of his hurt expression.

Yes, because before, in the days of lampoons and hoods, the same thing was done, they sang to spite and betrayal through a fence, between whispers in a dark patio, and in the weeds pregnant with a world that has always enjoyed with the pain of others The hurtful chant of “an eye for an eye and a piece for a piece” was even sung.

Today this painful catharsis is carried out on the networks of many cybernetic screens, where gossip is more important than life itself.

But still in my heart and in all the surroundings of my provincial soul, we continue in the old-fashioned way of sharing news, for those departed loves, building messages in other people’s songs, those that openly speak of the “comes and comings”, of those broken loves without being guilty. It is that in heartbreak there is no logic or justice. Only pain and a way to move forward, hoping to stumble again without wanting to, with the same stone in a world of rocks and temptations.

But hey, to be even-tempered and fearful of a lynching, because of a provincial machismo, I wanted to look on the other shore, as we men sing, with my heart broken in the indolent choya, of an ungrateful love.

My musical platform is still tied to the provincial and traditional, that’s why I wanted to compare the modern song of heartbreak, made by a wounded man, with those of a woman who suffers because of people’s comments.

So I searched and found a manly crying and farewell song, called “What a pity my love.” It is a work that trills in a party with a fresh and natural voice, conversing in provincial tones, with the unmistakable flavor of thick vallenato. This voice accommodates itself with luxury and simplicity to the strummed notes of the guitar of the Guajiro Juan Pablo Marín and the pimp melody created by Ferney Guerra, in an accordion that is prudent, but heartfelt and supportive of the singer’s verses.

The voice is by Roberto Carlos Calderón, who in his brave and harmonious song says:

«What a pity my love, that this ends like this/ A love like ours/ It should never have died/ I did not want it to end/ and I swore to love you to death/ But pride was stronger/ And the intrigues of the people/ I it hurts here in the heart/Having to lose you»…

And so Calderón continues to express his sadness and resignation in the face of the pain of his guilt, in a typical Vallenato party.

Well, actually those verses were written by the poet from Tomarrazón, Romualdo Brito, when he left in a song that should have been called Sadness. And when I hear a pod of these, I don’t know whether to offer my condolences to its protagonists or uncork a bottle of wine , to toast their ailments.

I also don’t know whether to take out a handkerchief, start crying or applaud the pain that sings with courage, and without shame in a feeling

who confesses his guilt, in the challenge of falling in love again with the same wound.

The voice that brings this song is of justice for a love that leaves with the reason of pride, but that will never know of forgetfulness or revenge.

It is evident that with a pitiful verse one can show nobility, when men sing without the shame of showing wounds, because men also cry without bills or cowardice.

It is that in war as in love, we all lose, and more, when a love left without remedy or plea to stop it. In this song of laments, intrigues and farewells, love once again ends just as dastardly romances end.

Nothing to do, when the resentment sticks like this. Therefore, long live the songs of pain and reconciliation.

Amalaya a lack of love to sing this song!

Luckily this vallenato exists.

Luckily this poetry provides the humanitarian service of crying and toasting with joy, in a single glass of gallantry.

Long live the long-suffering men!

If not, what would have happened to the pain in the vallenato songs?

In the end, in all times and their pains, many battered hearts and pride, will leave to continue suffering in the daily life of their resignation.

And others of us will continue singing with Roberto Carlos Calderón to savor sip by sip, the irony of laughing thinking that whoever did not put a weight on the skin of this lost love, won with the lies of a bochinche.

It will be to thank maestro Romualdo Brito, back in eternity, for so much human and manly poetry. For letting us sing without fear, even if our souls crumble, in unrequited love.

And to Shakira too, for taking the voice of the modern woman, those who bill without crying, but who always end up hurting the same love that made them happy.

Because at the end of their sadness, perhaps oblivion will go behind that fucking antagonistic pod, of suffering to suffer again, because love is like that: it has no guarantee of eternity and the drought will always ruin a throat without liquor and a guava heart.

Well I will also go, as this song says, knowing that my words will already be dancing in the intrigues of the people, and in the language of those who will be thinking that all this mess happened to me; but that goes, my lyrics are an echo of an excited vallenatía, because this is a song so immensely ours, that it is enough to feel it in other people’s pain.

Long live the pain well accompanied!

Hopefully, listening to this song, you will also shout and drink from the experience

What it gives to feel beaten by the memory of a love that left because of the intrigues of the people, but that, in our hearts, still continues to sing without pity, or rancor, and of course, billing with the song of forgiveness.

Valledupar April 2, 2023.

Note: the song at the bottom of the page is the theme that sounds in my lyrics, it is entitled “What a pity my love” written by Romualdo Brito and recorded by Tomas Alfonso Zuleta.

