For twenty-five years, she lived in a marriage in which she did not even have pads, while her husband built a successful business. The Spanish woman Ivana Moral took care of the household and children, for which she was neither financially nor morally rewarded.

At the same time, she worked out and cleaned in his fitness center, but he never paid her for it. She didn’t even have her own ATM card.

“She was alone and a little lost,” recalls Moral’s lawyer, Marta Fuentes. “Suddenly she was divorced, left with two daughters and had absolutely nothing. She was 45 years old and had nothing on her resume.’

Economic dependence is one of the tools of violence against women. It is also a very common practice in Slovakia, says Tatiana Brnová, director of the Women in Distress Association.

“Mainly male entrepreneurs employ their wives and do not pay them, or they send the salary to a joint account to which women do not have access. Only men in such relationships decide what the money will be used for,” Brnová added.

Although Moral did not believe that anything would come of it, she decided, on the advice of her lawyer, to request financial compensation through the courts. And the court found her right. Her ex-husband is to pay her more than 204,000 euros.

Like a dog on a lead

She got married at the age of 20 and told the Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia that although she was very much in love, she quickly realized that her life was not going to be a fairy tale. “My ex-husband owns a fitness center and I was working there the day after we got married,” she said.

Although they both worked, the house, car and all property was registered in his name, while they excluded free ownership before the wedding.

Moral described her ex-husband as “controlling, domineering and manipulative”.

In addition to economic violence, their relationship was also full of psychological violence, but considering that he made her a completely “dependent person”, it was almost impossible for her to leave. She was afraid of where she would go with their two daughters, since she had nothing at all.

She told La Vanguardia that she had to ask her husband for money for pads when she was menstruating.

“I couldn’t free myself from him. I was like a dog on a lead that always followed him,” she told the Málaga Hoy newspaper, adding that she suffered from depression and attempted suicide several times.

In Slovakia, for example, OZ Žena v tisni helps women with the same problem. According to director Brnová, there are also “a lot of women in Slovakia who work all their lives for their husbands, whether officially or at home”.

In the latter case, their retirement years are not even counted, in the former case it is affected anyway by the fact that the abuser usually gives his wife the minimum wage. As Brnová adds, if he also “allows the woman to work somewhere else, then the salary goes to him and the woman has nothing to save.”

“If she were to try to make a change, it could endanger her, especially if physical violence is also present,” says Brnová. “Therefore, we are balancing on thin ice during counseling, so that the client is not harmed, but on the other hand, somehow stabilizes herself financially.”

She ordered 200,000 euros

Moral remained married for 25 years also out of fear of whether she would support her two daughters, one of whom is still a minor. According to Brnová, children are a big deciding factor for a woman in a violent relationship. “The children have some standard, but the client knows she can’t provide for them and she doesn’t see a way to do it, so she stays in an abusive relationship longer,” she said.

The rapist keeps the woman dependent so that she does not leave. Sometimes, however, he opens the way for her himself, when, according to Brnová, for example, he finds a younger partner and wants to divorce himself. Other times, the woman herself comes to the opinion that she has to leave because she does not want to live such a life. “But it has a 20-year history of such a life, and you can’t leave overnight,” explains Brnová.

At OZ Žena v tisni, clients always develop a safety and exit plan for their clients. They will assess the risks to the woman from an abusive partner and try to get the woman to go to a safe place with some financial security. With which one? Ideally with work, unlike what the Spaniard Moralova managed.

The Spanish Civil Code, in the case of a marriage in which the partners do not share ownership, recognizes that “housework will be considered as a contribution and contribution to costs and will recognize the right to compensation”. Based on that article, Moral went to court, which acknowledged that while her ex-husband had “accumulated and exponentially increased his fortune,” Moral was “deprived of any possible career path” due to her almost total devotion to family.

As Moral added, she wants nothing for raising and still raising their daughters because she loves them “more than her own life.” She wants compensation for the work she did for her ex-husband, either at his fitness center or at home. Based on the amount of the minimum wage for each year, the court calculated that the ex-husband owes Moralová more than 204,000 euros. According to the daily Público, the verdict is not final and can be appealed.

Not even alimony in Slovakia

Brnová from OZ Žena v tisni says that she has never encountered anything similar in Slovakia. “After a divorce here, a woman has the right for a certain time to have her ex-husband pay alimony, but it is not much and it is based on the man’s average salary,” N. told Denník.

As well as child support, which is also calculated from the father’s salary. However, in practice, Brnová encounters the fact that rapists deliberately reduce their salaries. “We also experienced that men who normally earned two and a half or three and a half thousand euros remained unemployed from day to day so that they did not have to pay alimony even for their children, not to mention their wife,” she said.

According to her, law enforcement is also a problem in Slovakia. Rarely will the court reach into property, such as the abuser’s car, to count it toward alimony. “And it can take years before a real decision on alimony is made,” he points out. “By taking immediate measures, a woman can get alimony for her children and herself sooner. However, the machinery of legal proceedings for economic violence often takes years.”

Property settlement is also a problem. “Most rapists don’t want to come to an agreement, many have it taken care of, for example, that the house is built on his parents’ land, or that he started building before the marriage, and so on.”

OZ Žena v tisni therefore advises clients to collect documents they can get to before leaving the rapist. “But sometimes the rapists are such that they hide the bills and the women don’t know where the savings are. But it can be traced, that is, if the rapist does not transfer the property to other relatives, because that also happens,” Brnová added.

As Brnová concludes, leaving such a relationship is difficult, “because the client does not have a job or her job is tied to the rapist, so she starts from the very beginning. Even the pension and other things are humiliated by the fact that she did not work or did for some symbolic amount”. But it is possible to get out of it, and women who find themselves in a relationship with a rapist can seek help.

“I have the capacity and skills to do a lot of things,” says Ivana Moral after her divorce, although during a quarter of a century in a relationship with an abuser she believed that she could not do anything on her own. He does what he can. She cleans, takes care of seniors and children. “I want to move forward,” she concluded.