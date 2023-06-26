A special find from Nördlingen: a bronze weapon more than 3,000 years old

Archaeologists made a very special find during excavations in Nördlingen last week: a bronze sword that is over 3,000 years old and is so exceptionally well preserved that it almost still shines. It is a representative of the bronze full-hilt swords, whose octagonal hilt is made entirely of bronze (octagonal sword type). It provisionally dates to the end of the 14th century BC. BC, i.e. the Middle Bronze Age. Sword finds from this period are rare and come either from burial mounds that were deliberately opened in the 19th century or as single, presumed sacrificial finds.

The sword that has now been discovered comes from a grave in which three people with rich bronze gifts were buried in quick succession: a man, a woman and a youth. It is not yet clear whether the persons were related or in what relationship.

The production of octagonal swords is complex because the handle is cast over the blade (so-called overlay casting). The decoration is made with an inlay and using hallmarks. While there are two real rivets, another pair of rivets are only implied. Despite the manufacturing effort and the lack of signs of a blow, it can be assumed that it was a real weapon. The center of gravity in the front part of the blade indicates a predominantly slashing balance.

Made in Bavaria? It was noticed early on that there were two separate main areas of distribution for the octagonal swords: on the one hand southern Germany and on the other hand northern Germany and Denmark. A comparison of the casting techniques and the decoration shows that some of the octagonal swords in the North are apparently replicas of South German forms, while other pieces could be genuine imports or the product of “wandering craftsmen”.

“The sword and the burial still have to be examined so that our archaeologists can classify this find more precisely. But we can already say: The condition is exceptional! A find like this is very rare,” explains General Curator Prof. Mathias Pfeil, Head of the Bavarian State Office for the Preservation of Monuments.

