We are in the pediatric ward of Santa Maria degli Angeli in Pordenone where, after Covid, pet therapy has resumed. Pet therapy with dogs in pediatrics is possible thanks to the Mirua association and donations from private individuals. “We started in 2014 with a project aimed at adolescents with eating disorders,” explains the president of Mirua Silvia Avella, a psychologist (Petrussi video productions, interviews by Enri Lisetto).

