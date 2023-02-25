Given the alarming increase in pollution levels and with the aim of making cities a more pleasant, natural and sustainable place, the concept of “green belt” has become widespread in recent years. These spaces are based on urban planning aimed at conserving areas of wild vegetation or agricultural land around urban centres. There are many examples, such as the London’s Metropolitan Green Beltil Bosque del Sur in Madridl’Orchard of Valencia o to Green Belt of Antwerp. It is precisely in the latter that interesting architectural experiments have been carried out since the 1960s.

One of these villas was purchased with the intention of renovating it to adapt it to one’s needs, according to current standards of comfort and functionality. But, due to the advanced state of decay of the structure, it was reconstructed with a project directed by Studio Okami.

“Unfortunately, upon inspecting the original structure, the building was found to be too dilapidated to be refurbished to today’s standards. Furthermore, the change in functionality of our homes in general – with smart working, with a frenetic family life, etc. – has led to the need for an increase in square footage”. Naturally, in this reconstruction process, “great respect for its architectural qualities” was shown.

To pay well-deserved homage to the original house, the Studio Okami Architects has designed “Buy House” in the style of the architecture of the decade. Based on the style of the original structure, the “Beli House” consists of concrete walls with floor-to-ceiling windows ground floor. With different heights and orientations, concrete walls divide the interior while providing privacy and shade. A marble wall marking the entrance adds a playful accent.

On the ground floor, the open-plan kitchen, dining room and living room branch off from the entrance hall. With walnut paneled walls and cabinets, this space is designed to be warm and inviting. Towards the other end of the building are the office and master bedroom, from which a dressing room and en suite bathroom extend. Here is also a laundry room and utility room.

“The ground floor is designed to be future-proof, incorporating all the functions needed in a loft type, with a space separated visually by the placement of the concrete walls,” they explain. The lower level of ‘Beli House’ is completed by a mirrored square structure, containing two children’s bedrooms, a playroom and two bathrooms.

The mirrored volume was designed by Studio Okami Architekten to help hide the upper floor and give the illusion of a more elongated shape to the house. Mirror objects, made of reflective aluminum, are covered in condensation most of the day. According to the study, this should help prevent birds from mistaking them for a continuous space and consequently running against it.