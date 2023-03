The chaotic situation that exists in the basement of the Parque Berrio Metro station has gotten out of control due to the significant increase in street sales almost to the point of not leaving space to travel, not even on the bike path, this situation increases illegality and theft in this area.

What is the Medellín Mayor’s Office waiting for to put a stop to this complex situation?

