A stolen canvas from the 1800s found and returned by the carabinieri – Tuscany

(ANSA) – FLORENCE, MAY 18 – The carabinieri for the protection of the cultural heritage of Florence have returned to the rightful owner, a citizen of Arona (Novara), a painting entitled “The Washerwomen” by the artist Alessandro Vanotti and dated 1895, which it had been stolen on 1 April 1997 from a private villa.



The work, oil on canvas with a gilded frame, was seized from an antique shop in the Pistoia area following a check conducted by the military on the art catalogs available online. The identification was possible thanks to the comparison of the thousands of images contained in the database of illicitly stolen cultural assets, managed by the carabinieri of the TPC nucleus, which made it possible to ascertain the illicit origin of the painting. The investigative activity, coordinated by the Pistoia prosecutor’s office, allowed the military to ascertain the purchase in good faith of the painting by the antique dealer. (HANDLE).

