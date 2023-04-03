With concern, one must see how day after day there are more minors who are in night spots, of chance, consuming drugs and narcotics, which, in addition to generating a bad perspective of the city, permeates the concern of citizens because, Although many do not agree, the last thing a minor should be is “enrumbado”.

Decree 189 of 2023 is released in Ibagué, which regulates a curfew for minors from Thursday to Sunday, including holidays. And why is this happening? Simple, within the operations generated by the metropolitan police and the Ibagué mayor’s office -in which the government, health and mobility secretariat participate- per week, at least 5 nightclubs are closed due to the presence of minors; Added to this, there are already multiple complaints made by the public about the presence of “bare” late at night “gamineando”.

But to understand the decree it is necessary to dissect it into two components. The first, from the legal point of view. This decree clearly invokes the political constitution, from the protection of minors enshrined in articles 44 and 45. In addition, article 315 ratifies the responsibility of the municipal mayor to make decisions in accordance with maintaining healthy coexistence in his city. Additionally, it is necessary to specify that this decree is based on Law 1098 of 2006 and Law 1801 of 2016.

As a second component, let’s talk about the social impact. As expressed by the Secretary of Government, Milton Restrepo, a family review must be carried out in terms of responsibility, since in some cases, parents have delegated the upbringing of their children to the state and this is not only contemplated from the police role but also educational; the father and the mother, sometimes tend to be very permissive with the outings of their children, which is not entirely bad; however, such permissiveness is the reason that so far in 2023 there are more than 15 businesses closed due to the presence of “minor Chinese”.

With this decree I know that there will be several young people in disagreement, even so, it allows us to reflect on the potentialization of skills that can exist beyond the party, minors are sometimes so permeated by enjoyment that they forget the importance of generating a healthy knowledge and according to age; It is true that there is nothing wrong with jouissance, nor can it be ignored that it gives rise to the so-called “chaqueteo” towards their parents to be able to go out “crazy”.

In coherence with the above, this increases the responsibility of the State, speaking of the trinity of Territory, Government and Population, since new strategies must be generated that are aimed at making the most of the minor’s time.

Finally, the administrative act is effective as of March 29 and initially lasts 3 months. Prohibits the distribution and offering of psychoactive substances, including personal doses in: Urban parks, Squares, Small squares, Sports venues and Cultural venues and outdoor shows. It is necessary to specify that Educational Institutions are already within the prohibition in Law 1801 of 2016, article 34. Likewise, it restricts the movement of minors without the accompaniment of their parents or legal representative, from 11:00 p.m. 6:00 am.

As a society we must support the thought that children should be children, without exposing them to possible dependencies of being out partying every eight days, without demonizing places of recreation, it is more cool when you see a happy child without the need for liquor or drugs.

God bless you, a nice weekend to all.