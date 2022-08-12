Home News A storm brings Stromboli to its knees: massive damage
A storm brings Stromboli to its knees: massive damage

A storm brings Stromboli to its knees: massive damage

Disaster in Stromboli. The island was brought to its knees by the strong storm that struck tonight. Due to the violent storm, many streets and many houses were flooded. There was considerable damage in some areas of the island and inside houses.

Several citizens were evacuated. On the spot, firefighters and civil protection volunteers are working tirelessly to rescue some people in distress inside their homes and to try to clear houses and streets from mud.

Islanders on a rampage because after the fire that occurred 3 months ago during the filming of the fiction with Ambra Angiolini, the mountain was not made safe.

