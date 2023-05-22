A story of greatest successes

by Juan Moreno

Eliécer Perdomo is a Huilense who has spent his life taking records out of their cardboard packaging, reviewing them, valuing them, taking care of them, restoring them and finding new ears that want to listen to his notes. This has been his trade for about forty years, when he began at the end of his adolescence in the street sales of 19 in Bogotá, at the height of the vinyl frenzy before his early decline in the 90s.

His wife Mónica Jiménez has been with him for some three decades in this journey, when they created “Hit Musical” in Medellín, one of the few disco stores that still remain in Medellín and perhaps the largest and most well-known in the center. Today, along with his two daughters, they are a family of four, making records all over the world, as attested by the photographs in various parts of the planet that adorn his office at the Hit headquarters, on the second floor of the strategic corner of Maracaibo with Sucre. “Here there are people who come, get a record and have to sit down because they can pass out. We are pleased to bring it to you from anywhere in the world. That is the charm of us and we love that, ”he says.

When they picked up the street sales of 19, Eliécer started for Manizales at the end of the 80s and from there he arrived in Medellín. He established his business of buying and selling records and books in the Paseo de La Playa shopping center, he called it Hit Musical, an old name he had used since the Bogota days, and he began to travel to Venezuela, Ecuador, and later Spain in order to get music for collectors. “People brought me cassettes so that I could record the discs that they wanted, there I acquired the knowledge of what my clients preferred, what they liked. This is how my music collection grew to record it for people. Rock, salsa, romantic, were the favorites and we brought records from abroad to take advantage of them by recording cassettes”, says Eliécer.

But technology came and…

In the mid-90s, the CD was displacing vinyl and cassettes, and the advent of the internet brought with it the platforms to obtain music for free or at a very low cost and “burn” it on a disc, but, for a vast minority As the old HJCK radio slogan would say, acetate records never died. When their presumed death was more than sung, there was no way to definitively eradicate them. Collectors kept them alive. “People started throwing away the records because, supposedly, the CD was better. We bought complete collections for those who refused to stop collecting and listening to LP records, and that’s what Hit Musical has lived on,” says Eliécer.

To buy the collections that go on sale, Eliécer and Mónica already have a trained eye to assess them. Just by looking at the records they know if they have a commercial future or not. “There are some records that are not even given away”, Eliécer assures vehemently. “Not all genres are sold. The favorites are salsa, rock, pop and jazz. Classical music doesn’t sell. I have 15,000 LPs of classical music and it is very difficult to sell them, even for $2,000. Boleros and Colombian music don’t sell very well either. The records by Vicente Fernández or Joan Sebastian have a better output. Here in Medellín there are more music lovers than collectors, they only buy a part of the collections, which interests them, but not all of them are complete”.

And how much is a disc worth?

To define how much a record is worth for its purchase, purchase or sale, it is necessary to base it on its condition and its rarity. They are also guided in the movement that they can generate in social networks. For example, a record by Francisco Zumaqué (the one with “Sí sí, Colombia, sí sí, Caribe…”) of national production, can be sold, in perfect condition, for around 150 dollars abroad. The most expensive record that Eliécer remembers having sold is a Colombian edition of Queen’s “A Kind of Magic” album, which sold for $1,500 abroad. The first volume of the “14 Cañonazos Bailables” can cost $150,000 or an album by Los Yetis, released in Spain, about $200,000.

For hard-to-sell records, Eliécer and Mónica have a store on Paseo de La Playa called “Archivo Musical”, where you can get $2,000, $5,000 or $10,000 records. They also have their public, generally not so high-income and there is something for all tastes.

In the Maracaibo store, these collectors and nostalgics come together looking for lost jewels for their personal discos. They check the shelves for the music of their choice and have turntables and CD players available for them to “rehearse” the records. It is generally people who are over 40, although there are young people called “djs”, who also come looking for vinyl for their mixes.

There are records that have taken almost 30 years to reach the collector’s hands. They have searched half the world until they are found. Others, it is definitely almost impossible to find them. And that is the job of Eliécer and Mónica, not to give up until it appears thanks to their contacts around the world.

Eliécer is one of those who ensures that the LP sounds better than the CD or digital music. “There are records that are more than 20 years old that look like new thanks to the restoration they are subjected to and that is the value of the business, honesty, zero cheating and zero piracy. Although this is a business with an uncertain future, we have survived all the crises because we are record companies, not just record sellers”, he proudly concludes.

