IVREA

The right wing of FdI sinks its coalition partners, Lega and Forza Italia, and Giorgia Meloni, on the verge of becoming the first female premier in Italy, also imposes herself by a large margin in Piedmont and the Canavese area.

But there are not a few Canavese municipalities in which the right-wing candidate in the single-member constituency of the Chamber, Alessandro Giglio Vigna, a League member, obtained a much higher percentage of votes of 47.15%, since it allowed him to return to Parliament.

To analyze the electoral result from a political point of view are two mayors of the Ivrea territory: center-left Sonia Cambursano di Strambino, and center-right Fausto Francisca di Borgofranco.

«These results surprised me in part – Cambursano began -. I accept the results of the democratic vote, but now I hope that those who will be called to govern will remain firmly anchored in Europe, confirming the PNRR funds foreseen for Italy. I strongly hope that the new rulers will not think of taking steps backwards on the civil rights front, which we are ready to defend ». «The vote on Sunday – concluded the mayor – shows that, as it emerged in Strambino, citizens vote freely. Over 30% voted for the right of the Brothers of Italy after choosing me in the local elections, even knowing that I am from the left. A large majority had sided with the civic list that supported me in the last municipal elections ».

The mayor of Borgofranco Fausto Francisca also expressed his point of view on the vote on Sunday 25th. «The vote in our country – explained the mayor – always reflects the national one, so much so that we are considered as a sample municipality. The result of the vote is determined by the ability of local administrators to govern, because if you have received a proxy you must then decide and govern. Just look at what happens in Ivrea, where the vote is in contrast to that expressed in Canavese, because despite having a center-right area administration, the left has obtained a majority. In general, the electoral result of our territory – concluded Fausto Francisca – is affected by the national climate and the success of Meloni’s right was therefore predictable, always in opposition to the Draghi government and the widespread citizenship income, paid by taxpayers who say yes to support for the weak, but no to generalized, unproductive and costly welfare, which must be corrected ”.

To the political analysis is added that of the numbers, with the many curiosities that emerge by scrolling through the voting data in all the municipalities of the Canavese. The first figure that emerges is that in the Eporediese the center left has obtained the majority, in addition to Ivrea, where the left reaches 38.4%, also Cascinette 38.7% e Colleretto Giacosa, where the center-left coalition has reached 39.8%. –

