In the last two weeks, the central theme of the Vallenato show business has been the relationship between the vallenato singer Poncho Zuleta and Maria Laura Marriaga whose age difference is 42 years.

Both were trending this Friday February 24 chen in the middle of the young woman’s 32nd birthday, the vallenato artist would have given her a Toyota Land Cruiser model 2023evaluated in more than $500 million.

For weeks, comments focused on the age difference. However, this Saturday the Vallenato Portal published that everything would be about a advertising strategy to promote a musical collaboration between Poncho Zuleta and the influencer and singer Juanda Caribe.

The version gained strength because Juanda Caribe, together with several influencers, They were at the birthday celebration, held at the Poncho Zuleta farm in Valledupar.

“The idyll is nothing more than an organized advertising montage and chain to attract an audience and capture looks that reach the new musical objective of urban music singer and influencer Juanda Caribe, who together with maestro Poncho Zuleta collaborated on the song ‘La frunita’. The videos of the delivery of the vehicle and supposed birthday celebration are part of the filming of the video clip of the song “pointed out the Vallenato Portal.

They even go further and ensure that the car was borrowed “by a prestigious dealer in the city of Valledupar”.

In case it is a performancethe singer and the communicator have done well, because they have known how to show love with kisses and hugs.

The other version indicates that the relationship between the two would be true, however, they took advantage of the national recognition to produce a song. Time will give the answer.