Home » A streak of accidents in Yopal leaves two motorcyclists dead – news
News

A streak of accidents in Yopal leaves two motorcyclists dead – news

by admin
A streak of accidents in Yopal leaves two motorcyclists dead – news

The Yopal Aqueduct, Sewerage and Cleaning Company (EAAAY), through its Office of Industrial Safety and Emergency and Contingency Plans, has presented to the Municipal Council for Risk and Disaster Management (CMGRD) the critical points that have been been affected due to the heavy rains that have hit the municipality in recent days.

Among the critical points identified are:

• Overpass the big one of 36″ Inches

• 16″ El Viejo Flyover

• La Definitive Drinking Water Treatment System

• Residual Water Collector located at Calle 40 with 19

These critical points have been added to the 25 previously presented by the Office of Risk and Disaster Management (OTGRD). In addition, the recommendations issued by the Institute of Hydrology, Meteorology and Environmental Studies (IDEEAM) have been taken into account when establishing the red alert declaration in the Cravo Sur river basin, especially in the La Cabuya bridge hydrometeorological station.

In this sense, the emergency and contingency plan has been activated, taking into account current conditions, such as turbidities and the growth of the Cravo River. It is important to note that due to these circumstances, the Definitive drinking water treatment plant is temporarily suspended.

To provide optimal aqueduct service, the backup water purification systems (Deep Wells and Alternate Plant) were activated.

In the same way, the EAAAY reports that the Public Battery service is still in operation, located in the Estadio well and the Braulio Campestre well, which will be open to the public, until the eventuality presented by the El Niño phenomenon is overcome.

See also  Zhongwei Petroleum’s response is regarded as PetroChina: We think it’s good that the procedures are legal-News-cnBeta.COM

Source: Yopal Aqueduct, Sewerage and Cleaning Company (EAAAY)

You may also like

Tourism comes to the fore

There are local heavy rains in the southwestern...

Moscow wants command authority over private armies –...

The investigation of the frauds of the “investment...

Carolina Cruz’s birthday luxuries

Ukraine-News: ++ Selenskyj condemns shooting at lifeboats

Why don’t young people read what adults want...

Candidates for the presidency in Guatemala offer to...

Keep in mind the entrustment to shoulder the...

Superenalotto: released on the 6th, won 42 million...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy