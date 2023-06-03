Home » A street inhabitant was murdered in La Jagua de Ibirico
A street inhabitant was murdered in La Jagua de Ibirico

A street inhabitant was murdered in La Jagua de Ibirico

In the municipality of La Jagua de Ibirico, a street inhabitant was killed by three gunshot wounds. The events occurred at dawn this Saturday in the Paraíso neighborhood of this town.

When the communities realized that there was a lifeless body at the height of race 3 of said sector, they notified the authorities and members of the CTI of the Prosecutor’s Office carried out the technical inspection of the corpse.

At the crime site, revolver-type firearm shells were found, which were also inspected by the Judicial Police.

The victim has not been identified.

