Authorities from the Mexican state of Veracruz confirmed this Thursday a major fire in a pipeline at the facilities of the state-owned Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex), south of the entity.

The site is the Tuzandépetl Strategic Storage Center, which is located in the municipality of Ixhuatlán del Sureste. It is the largest Pemex crude warehouse in the country and is located on the Ixhuatlán del Sureste highway.

The fire is reported as active, being attended by personnel from the company and the municipality’s Civil Protection, according to the entity’s Civil Protection Secretariat.

According to the agency, the fire started at 3:40 in the afternoon (local time), and the facilities of the Universidad de Ixhuatlán del Sureste were evacuated as a precaution.

“The population in the area is asked to follow the instructions of the authorities,” the Secretariat indicated on its social networks.

The column of smoke can be seen from several kilometers around, so several citizens recorded the fire with their cell phones and uploaded videos to social networks.

Another incident in Veracruz

Hours earlier, around 12:30 p.m., authorities from the Veracruz Civil Protection Secretariat reported a fire at the Lázaro Cárdenas refinery, in the city of Minatitlán.

The incident occurred at the Maya combined plant, which is dedicated to the distillation of oil, and at least five people were injured during the incident.

The injured were transferred to the Pemex regional hospital, in Mina, and are stable. Meanwhile, the fire was controlled by personnel from the oil company. with RT

