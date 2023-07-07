A strong tension at the OVG after the passage of the Minister of Scientific Research in Goma

A strong tension is observed this Thursday, July 06, 2023 in the enclosures of the Volcanological Observatory of Goma OVG. At the base, the agents and executives of this technical institution demonstrated to denounce yet another attempt to embezzle their volcano monitoring incentive bonus by the Management Committee.

According to our sources on site, the Administrative and Financial Director brought together the agents and executives in the closing of the OVG to tell them that there was no improvement on their envelope of the incentive bonus promised by the Chief of the state since the eruption of the Nyiragongo volcano since May 2021.

This aroused discontent among the agents and executives of the OVG who demanded to hear the DG on this file.

In its communication, the DAF indicated that the Ministry of Scientific Research Gilbert Kabanda would have sent a telephone message to the DG to inform him that the risk premium envelope is already available without an improvement, inform the same sources.

»How can the Minister send a message to the DG that the money is already in the account of the OVG.

The agents and executives of the OVG require the ministry to officially tell them the envelope allocated to the incentive bonus for the monitoring of the Volcanoes of the VIRUNGA chain. According to the DAF, he makes us see that the premium remains the same when he has always had difficulty telling us the envelope is how big “, declares one of the agents of the OVG to Matininfos.net.

It should be noted that the Minister for Scientific Research, Gilbert Kabanda, stayed in the Volcanological city of Goma in North Kivu from July 1 to 5 to immerse himself in the persistent crisis at the OVG for more than two years.

The agents and executives of this institution accuse their Management Committee of numerous misappropriations and mismanagement.

File to follow!

Jules Ninda

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

