“A structural action of ‘urban democracy’ and a qualitative leap in terms of tourist attractiveness” — Emilia-Romagna News

Bologna – The redevelopment of the San Giuliano coast, with the creation of the Parco Mare. The creation of an urban Boulevard in the docks of the port. The safety and restructuring of a ramp for boats in the canal port and of the shed on the right bank of the Marecchia river canal to assign it to new uses.

These are some of the planned projects by the Transformative Urban Agenda for Sustainable Development (Atuss) of the Municipality of Riminipresented today in the garden of the former Hotel delle Nazioni in San Giuliano Mare, by the President of the Region, Stefano Bonacciniand by the President of the Province and Mayor of Rimini, Jamil Sadegholvaad.

The projects

I am seven projects which have received the green light from the Emilia-Romagna Region in recent weeks, as part of a program shared with the territory. Five concern urban redevelopment, in addition to two workshops on digital and blue economy topics. They can count on 8 million and 470 thousand euro of ERDF and ESF+ contribution for a total investment of 10.5 million euros.

“Rimini of green and blue. Seaside city for the green and blue economy” is the theme of the Atuss strategy of Rimini 2021-2027, which projects to 2030 a vision of the city that is being renewed, for a new tourist and urban attractiveness, in the name of environmental, social and economic sustainability.

In particular, the projects concern: The Urban Blue Boulevardwith the infrastructural and functional adaptation of the docks of the port-river area, a degraded area of ​​the city that is being revitalized; The Sea Park, which foresees two projectsone relating to the urban regeneration and completion of the San Giuliano seafront, and the other to the environmental and landscape requalification of the beach, with cycle-pedestrian paths, public spaces for sporting and recreational use, accessibility systems for disabled people, low-impact systems environment, within a green infrastructure, which restores to places their original naturalistic vocation.

The other projects deal with the redevelopment and safety of the slipway (of the boat ramp) on the left bank of the canal port and the safety and adaptation of the shed on the right bank of the Marecchia river diversion channel, which will be the experimental site of the Rimini Blu lab, financed by the project together with the Rimini Tiberio Laboratory.

In particular the Rimini Tiberius laboratorywill continue in its role as local hub of the Regional Digital Agenda, with dissemination, training and experimentation activities on the subject of digital culture while Rimini Blue Labwill develop educational activities with schools of all types and levels, cultural and awareness-raising events, participatory activities, aimed at promoting and supporting cultural growth across the board, especially among young people and disadvantaged categories, on the themes and new green and blue economy professions.

That of the Municipality of Rimini is one of the 14 ATUSS of Emilia-Romagnaa territorial planning tool identified by the Region to achieve the objectives of the Pact for Work and Climate and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Developmentin close collaboration with the territories: i 9 Capital Municipalities, Cesena (with Mercato Saraceno, Montiano and Sarsina), the New Imolese districtit is not Lower Romagna Unions, Romagna Faentina and Terre d’Argine.

Altogether resources are available for 114.5 million euros thanks to the programming of European funds ERDF (European Regional Development Fund) e FSE+ (European Social Fund Plus) 2021-2027 which, considering local co-financing, will mobilize investments for beyond 164 million.

“The city of Rimini looks to the future- he comments Bonaccini-. And it does so through urban redevelopment and regeneration, attention to innovation and the environment, aiming at a new attractiveness based on sustainable development. This is part of a regional process, a sort of mosaic, for an inclusive growth of the territory, which we are building together with the local authorities and of which the Atuss of the Municipality of Rimini, signed today, is an important element”.

“The strategy developed by the Municipality – he concludes – enhances and redevelops the seafront in particular but also recovers new spaces for socializing from degraded areas, also offering citizens opportunities for training and in-depth analysis on digital culture and the blue economy. Strategic actions to better integrate into the world of work and face future challenges”.

“The Atuss strategy is very clear,” he says Precipitation– from the harmony between the natural element and the blue soul of Rimini, the sea, the drive is released for a structural action of ‘urban democracy’ linked to equal accessibility to places by all people and at the same time a further qualitative leap in terms of tourist attraction”.

“The strategy planned together with the Region, which we thank for the availability and attention it has put into this initiative – he adds – will from now on be the subject of discussion and analysis with the city, with the Superintendency and with all the social and cultural events in Rimini because this is a strategic intervention for our future. The possibility of fully implementing the Parco del Mare project by creating new connections with other parts of the city is an investment in urban transformation as a driving force for the entire economy linked to greenery and the sea”.

