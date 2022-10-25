A student in Zhejiang “shaves putty” into a world champion with an error of less than 1 mm: the skill is amazing to netizens

There are 360 ​​lines, and every line is a champion. If you are invested enough, you can still do great things.

Recently, Ma Hongda, a 16th-level architectural decoration technician class student of Zhejiang Construction Technician College, won the 2022 World Skills Competition Special Competition “Plaster and Partition Wall System Project” after 4 days of fierce competition, and achieved the Chinese gold medal of the project “Zero” “Breakthrough.

“I never thought that ‘scraping putty’ would be able to take the world stage. I am very honored to have the opportunity to represent China and won the gold medal. I really won glory for the country!” said the young man from Wenzhou, Zhejiang, who was born in 2000.

Ma’s victory once again tells us that it is not ordinary to do something to the extreme.

While many netizens praised it, they also said that they really did not expect that such an inconspicuous job could be done so superbly, which is really amazing.