Home News A student in Zhejiang “shaves putty” to become a world champion with an error of less than 1 mm: the skill is so good that netizens marvel — Fast Technology — Technology changes the future
News

A student in Zhejiang “shaves putty” to become a world champion with an error of less than 1 mm: the skill is so good that netizens marvel — Fast Technology — Technology changes the future

by admin
A student in Zhejiang “shaves putty” to become a world champion with an error of less than 1 mm: the skill is so good that netizens marvel — Fast Technology — Technology changes the future

A student in Zhejiang “shaves putty” into a world champion with an error of less than 1 mm: the skill is amazing to netizens

2022-10-25 09:21:17 Source: Fast Technology Author: Snowflake Editor: Snowflake Comment()Click to copy the title and link of this article

There are 360 ​​lines, and every line is a champion. If you are invested enough, you can still do great things.

Recently, Ma Hongda, a 16th-level architectural decoration technician class student of Zhejiang Construction Technician College, won the 2022 World Skills Competition Special Competition “Plaster and Partition Wall System Project” after 4 days of fierce competition, and achieved the Chinese gold medal of the project “Zero” “Breakthrough.

“I never thought that ‘scraping putty’ would be able to take the world stage. I am very honored to have the opportunity to represent China and won the gold medal. I really won glory for the country!” said the young man from Wenzhou, Zhejiang, who was born in 2000.

Ma’s victory once again tells us that it is not ordinary to do something to the extreme.

While many netizens praised it, they also said that they really did not expect that such an inconspicuous job could be done so superbly, which is really amazing.

A student in Zhejiang

A student in Zhejiang

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Fast Technology

Responsible editor: Snowflake

  • Support reward

  • supportpeople

  • be opposed to

  • reward

article value rating

Current Article Scoring points, totalpeople rate

You may also like

Giorgia Meloni’s speech to the Chamber: the 10...

Civil Aviation University of China held a cadre...

School regeneration plan in Treviso: here are the...

Migrants, Salvini and Piantedosi: the return of the...

A witness dies hit by a car: “I...

The new minister Zangrillo opens up to more...

Agreement for LEDs, fight against waste and reorganization...

Government, Meloni today in the House for the...

Zhao Yide emphasized at the province’s epidemic prevention...

WhatsApp down, Meta’s message service is not working

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy