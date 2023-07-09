A study monitoring the relationship between urban planning in Moroccan cities and organized crime

The researcher in sociology, Abd al-Ghafour al-Wali, developed a “unique psychological” approach to urban planning in the Moroccan city, and its relationship to the phenomenon of delinquency and organized crime, highlighting his role in assisting the security apparatus in combating these social phenomena.

Tin housing and extremes

The scientific paper issued by the Urban and Spatial Planning Journal, affiliated to the Arab Democratic Center, reveals that “the security concern of the Moroccan authorities strongly pushed them to fight random housing, and absorb it from the civilized landscape of the Moroccan city, after discovering that this living environment constitutes hotbeds of life suitable for religious thought.” extremist.”

The same source considers that “religious extremism among some Moroccan youth is mainly related to the nature of their residential area; In the case of shantytown housing, which often suffers from severe economic and psychosocial conditions, it constitutes a springboard for embracing extremist religious ideas, with accumulated psychological complexes among children and minors.”

For an in-depth understanding of the relationship between the intellectual and psychological formation of the Moroccan child and the residential environment, the Wali, the author of the aforementioned paper, provides a simplified explanation in which he indicates that “the absence of privacy among family members due to the narrowness of the residential environment often pushes children to throw themselves into the arms of the street, which contributes to Indirectly practicing organized crime.

In general, the same paper shows that “shantytown housing is a suitable medium to form hotbeds of organized crime in the Moroccan city. Therefore, the Moroccan authorities seek to overcome the situation by approving a new urban planning, based mainly on fighting shantytown housing, and replacing it with decent housing.”

The invocative verb and the lodging

“Residential marginalization is a key factor in the production of the protest action,” states al-Wali in his study of the relationship between residential marginalization and protests in cities, highlighting that “social movements result primarily from the individual’s sense of housing deficiency, and the absence of justice between his marginalized living environment and other urban settings.”

“However, the Moroccan authorities did not pay attention, while dealing with shantytown housing in Morocco, to the necessity of accompanying it with economic, social, cultural, and educational programmes, in order to combat the psychological and societal consequences of shantytown housing on the individual, such as school dropouts, unemployment, and the informal economy… which makes the random thinking pattern of individuals What was prevalent in shantytowns is being renewed and reborn in the urban milieu,” the same researcher warns, adding: “This factor has contributed in a new way to the continuation of the phenomenon of organized crime in the Moroccan city, after it was a worrying obsession of the authorities, but it was ignored or not adopted.” The psychological approach to the individual in the tin environment has comparatively thwarted her efforts.

In front of this, the scientific study indicates that “planning for the urban pattern in the Moroccan city has become based primarily on its ability to combat security challenges posed by organized crime.” Thus, it developed, through relying on a Saudi study, two models for urban planning, namely the network and closed system, “the latter that proved In large proportions, the extent of its success in maintaining security and fighting organized crime, due to the security men’s accurate knowledge of the neighborhood’s channels.”

Thus, the scientific paper concludes through a field study in the city of Meknes, specifically in the neighborhoods of “Burj Moulay Omar and Aim Chebeik”, which are known for their fragility, that they “were not originally subject to urban design, after the shantytown housing was demolished in them, which contributed to raising the rates of the crime”; This shows, according to her, “the importance of urban planning, in parallel with the intense security surveillance.”

