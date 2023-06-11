A study monitoring the “remarkable” presence of Moroccan expatriate players in international football clubs

A recent analytical study, carried out by the Council of the Moroccan Community Abroad and the Royal Moroccan Football Federation and their partners, monitored a significant presence of Moroccan football players from around the world in the global football scene.

The analytical study included 689 Moroccan players from around the world, who constitute more than 99 percent of the total number of professional soccer players in more than 45 countries, and about 529 clubs, with a financial value of nearly 600 million euros, and a young human body whose average age does not exceed 24 years.

In an introductory paper for the study, the council and the university explained that its aim is to assist the football decision-maker in using scientific knowledge and data analysis techniques for early access to these talents, whose heart beats in Morocco and whose feet excel in all stadiums of the world.

The study indicates that despite the efforts made by the Royal Moroccan Football Federation, this lacks a special mechanism to keep pace with athletes residing abroad, especially those practicing football.

And she stressed that it has become “necessary” to create a mechanism in this regard to coordinate between all the various efforts in the sports field in the countries of the diaspora, suggesting that this mechanism be affiliated with the Royal Moroccan Football University and work – in addition to coordination between the various efforts in the sports field – to promote sports in Abroad, bringing them closer to the new generations of Moroccan immigration, unifying the Moroccan sports offer directed to the members of the Moroccan community abroad, early detection of qualified talents, refining and qualifying them, and enabling Moroccan sports to open up to international sports.

In terms of numbers, the analytical study showed that 608 players out of 689 Moroccan players from around the world play in European championships, of whom 229 are players whose ages ranged between 18 and 23 in 2022, indicating that the market value of 13 of them exceeds 10 million euros, while the value of 6 of them ranges from between 5 and 10 million euros.

The study’s authors noticed an inverse relationship between the concentration of players in clubs and the market value of each player, highlighting that the greater the concentration, the lower the value and vice versa, that is, the lower the concentration, the higher the player’s market value. This records their market value at a high level compared to clubs that know a greater concentration of players, but at a lower value.

The distribution monitored by the analytical study indicates that out of the total number of clubs in which Moroccans around the world practice, there are 5 clubs with more than 5 Moroccan players, 4 clubs with 4 players, 5 clubs with more than 4 players, 26 clubs with 3 players, and 74 clubs with two players. Two, then 421 clubs with one Moroccan player.

The study showed that 43.25 percent of the players practice in the first section, while 42.38 percent practice in the second section.

With regard to the distribution of players in the field, the analytical study monitored a balance at the level of distribution in the playing positions, especially in the right and left wings in terms of defense, as it records the presence of 35 and 37 players. The same observation regarding the center, where the number of players corresponds to 109 in the right wing in the middle, and the same number corresponds to it in the left wing in the middle, while this proportionality is absent in the defense wings, in which different numbers are recorded with a difference of approximately 20 players.

The distinguishing feature of the distribution of players is the double number of goalkeepers, whose number does not exceed 25 players. While the concentration of the number of players in the attacking positions remains prominent compared to the rest of the playing centers, as the number of players in this site reaches 117 players, while their number in the center of the midfield does not exceed half of what is in the attack.

The authors of the study stated that it remains open to development, improvement and enrichment by all sports actors in the horizon of sustaining the Moroccan brilliance, which made the world stand for Morocco in respect and appreciation for the excellence presented by the Moroccan national team in the Qatar 2022 World Cup in terms of sport and high human values.