A subject accused of the violent homicide of a man in Meta is sent to jail – news

A Prosecutor from the Meta Section managed to get a judge with a function of guarantee control of the municipality of Puerto López (Meta), to shelter a man who, apparently, attempted the life and integrity of his sentimental partner with a prison measure.

The events investigated by the Prosecutor’s Office occurred on January 4, 2023, when the prisoner allegedly injured the victim with a knife five times, being helped and transferred to a local care center.

The prosecuting entity began the urgent acts arriving at the scene to collect the material evidence, which allowed the alleged aggressor to be brought before the judge.

The prisoner was charged with the crime of attempted femicide, and given the forcefulness of the evidence provided by the prosecuting entity, this person accepted the charges and his responsibility in the commission of the facts, for which the intramural measure stood firm.

Source: Attorney General’s Office

