He was sheltered with an insurance measure in a prison Roger Angle Lopez, 34 years old of age, accused of sexually abusing a girl in a house in the La Nevada neighborhood, northwest of Valledupar.

Angulo López was indicted for the crime of violent carnal accesssaddled by the 25th URI Local Prosecutor’s Office in the preliminary hearings before the guarantee control judge.

According to the authorities, the man took advantage of the closeness he had with the girl from 10 years to subject her to sexual abuse.

However, the family of the little girl reported and noticed that the subject would have infected a sexual disease to the minor

Thus, the National Police captured Roger Ángulo López for a court order Issued by the Second Municipal Criminal Court with the function of Guarantee Control of Valledupar.

Afterwards, he was made available to the Prosecutor’s Office to be presented before the guarantee control judge who decided deprive him of his liberty.