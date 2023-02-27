The Second Criminal Court of the Circuit with the function of Knowledge sentenced to 18 years in prison to a subject that sexually abused his three underage daughters in a building from the Altos de Pimienta de Valledupar invasion.

The 47-year-old man must answer for the crimes of sexual act with minor of 14 years aggravated and carnal access with a child under 14 years of age, foisted on by the 13th sectional Prosecutor’s Office.

According to the investigation, the subject during the year 2016 took advantage of the closeness and kinship he had with his 6,7, and 9-year-old daughters to grope her and subject them to sexual practices.

The attacks would have been exposed by a complaint made by the mother of the little girl to the authorities who were able to verify what happened.

The subject pleaded not guilty to the facts. However, the 13th sectional Prosecutor’s Office collected as evidence against him the statements of the victimsthe forensic expert report of the minors and the field investigation report, among others, which were essential for the trial.

“This story (one of the minors) practiced in the trial was eloquent and transparent, the minor says that her biological father at the time of the events repeatedly touched her private partsto her and her sisters, who in addition to enduring these attacks, were an eyewitness of those perpetrated”, the judge stated.

Thus, the togado considered that the facts denounced they were tested in the evidentiary debate.

However, this It is the second criminal process facing the now sentenced because in the 2018 He was also captured for sexual abuse of other minors in the Amaneceres del Valle neighborhood of the capital of Cesar.

On that occasion he was arrested with two men. According to the authorities, the three subjects abused two minors at home when their father went to work in the public market.