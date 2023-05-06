A succession of wise royal decisions! – OujdaCity

Ismail Al-Halouti

Once again, King Mohammed VI of Morocco refuses to create the event, by approving the opening of the Amazigh year as an official holiday to be paid for it, similar to the opening of Muharram of the Hijri year and the Gregorian New Year, through the Royal Court communiqué issued on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, through which His Majesty directed his royal directives to The head of government intended to take the necessary measures to activate this historic decision, which came to embody the generous royal care that he has always attached to the Amazigh language, as one of the main components of the authentic Moroccan identity, which is rich in its many tributaries, and a common asset for all Moroccans, and falls within the framework of the constitutional consecration of the Amazigh language as the official language of the country. In addition to the Arabic language.

It is a decision that was received with much welcome and satisfaction, not only by the leaders of the Amazigh movement in Morocco, who find it responsive to their expectations and restore the intangible capital of the Amazigh language to its vitality and activity, but also the joy of all Moroccans, regardless of their dialects, with political parties, trade union and human rights organizations, and all civil society actors. While a number of activists considered it a positive step and a great progress for the royal institution over the political elites, another group of those interested in public affairs saw it as a wise decision with its symbolic and strategic load, and embodies the royal keenness to do justice to the Amazigh as a language, and then as a culture and identity within the framework of the unified national identity in diversity. its components and tributaries.

It is worth noting that the Moroccan monarch had previously said in his royal speech on the occasion of placing the honorable seal on the updated and organized Dahir of the Royal Institute of Amazigh Culture in Ajdir-Khenifra, on October 17, 2001: “We also want to emphasize that the Amazigh language, which has its roots in the depths of the history of the Moroccan people, It is the property of all Moroccans without exception, and that Amazigh cannot be taken as a mount to serve political purposes, whatever its nature.” It pays special attention to the realization of our modern democratic societal project, which is based on affirming respect for the national personality and its linguistic, cultural and civilizational symbols »as well as the accompanying high humanitarian initiatives, including the gradual integration of the Amazigh language into the Moroccan educational system, the demarcation of the Amazigh character «Tifinagh» in 2003 and the text It is an official language in the 2011 constitution.

It was natural, after years of waiting, for prominent personalities in all political, economic, artistic, sports and other fields to interact with this rational royal decision, and the reactions appreciating it are accelerating, as there are observers who see in it a courageous human rights and democratic step, which Morocco has imprinted on in the field of consolidating the official character. of the Amazigh language, and stresses the keenness of the King of Morocco to implement the provisions and requirements of the constitution, with regard to the linguistic and identity dimension of the multi-tributary Moroccan culture, and it is also included in the episodes of the series Downloading the Official Character of the Amazigh

The best of all is that this historic event has made social media platforms teeming with blogs that bless this generous royal initiative, which is a source of pride for all Moroccans at home and abroad, as a sincere expression of the Royal Institution’s response to one of the most important expectations of civil society activists defending the Amazigh language. And a clear embodiment of the king’s permanent and continuous insistence, since his ascension to the throne of his blessed ancestors, to fortify the Amazigh language, culture and national identity, especially as it constitutes a common asset for all Moroccans in all parts of the Kingdom.

Hence, and in order to activate the royal directives, it is imperative that the efforts of the government and all political and civil forces unite in the direction of activating the official character of the Amazigh language in accordance with the constitution and the regulatory law issued in 2019. As the head of the Amazigh Observatory for Rights and Freedoms, Ahmed Assid, said about the demarcation of the Amazigh New Year as a national holiday and a day off An official statement on it: that it is a “historic decision by all standards,” considering the decision “of strong symbolism in terms of identity, as it makes Morocco return once again to itself and start from its land to define its identity in history as a cultural and human distinction that is creative and interacts with the world.” He also added that the Royal Declaration is «It is a celebration of the identity of the land and geography, and the historical nobility that has its roots in the depths of history»

While we highly appreciate the decisive and courageous historical royal decision that did justice to the Amazigh language and surrounded it with the great importance and care it deserves, by approving the Hijri year as a national holiday and a paid official holiday, we call on those in charge of public affairs to draw the lesson from His Majesty, and work to take the necessary measures. Bold decisions that would do justice to citizens and restore their confidence in national institutions and elected officials, which are capable of facing high prices, dealing with speculators and middlemen, fighting corruption in all its forms, and reducing poverty and unemployment rates…