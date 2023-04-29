A Sudanese woman gives birth and runs to Chad…a painful story amidst the events

Zamzam Adam, 23, who was waiting to give birth, was stranded when armed militias attacked and looted her village near El Geneina in the Darfur region of western Sudan, leaving her alone after her neighbors fled to Chad.

The conflict between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces extended to the village of Ayatin, where Zamzam lives in the Darfur region, fueling conflict and violence that has been going on for two decades.

Residents and sources in the region spoke of looting, ethnic revenge attacks, and clashes between the army and the Rapid Support Forces.

The UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights said at least 96 people have been killed in Darfur since Monday in tribal violence sparked by the conflict.

“Armed men came to our village, burned and looted homes, and forced us to flee,” Zamzam said.

While neighbors hastily packed up to leave amid the explosions and gunfire, Zamzam found herself alone. Her husband had left for the east of the country in search of work and had not been heard from for a while.

Her sister and mother rushed to her rescue after hearing from a neighbor that she was about to give birth.

Her sister, Thuraya Adam, 27, told Reuters: “When we arrived, she had already given birth and people left her alone. I cut the baby’s umbilical cord and cleaned her.”

The two women picked up the baby and immediately set off on a trek of more than 30 kilometers across the arid landscape of Chad, joining some 20,000 other Sudanese refugees who have fled from the Darfur region to Chad since the fighting began.

“We let her rest for a while, and then we continued our way here,” said Soraya from the Kafroun refugee camp in Chad.

On a rug under a tree, Zamzam sat cradling and feeding her 13-day-old baby, and Thuraya said he had been crying for 5 days.

Thuraya added: “He is better now, he is no longer crying like before, I know that the child is sick and his mother is too,” noting that her sister had a rash.

Large numbers of women and children can be seen around the camp near the Sudanese border, while others rest in makeshift shelters made of sticks covered with cloth.

The displacement is an additional burden on Chad’s scarce resources, which was already under pressure from hosting 400,000 refugees who fled a previous conflict in Sudan.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

