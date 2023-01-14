Home News A sum of 85 million CFA francs taken away from Cavaye Yeguie Djibril
News

A sum of 85 million CFA francs taken away from Cavaye Yeguie Djibril

by admin
A sum of 85 million CFA francs taken away from Cavaye Yeguie Djibril

Investigations have already resulted in the apprehension of two suspects.

A sum of 85 million CFA francs was taken from the home of the President of the National Assembly of Cameroon, Cavaye Yeguie Djibril.

According to activist Aboubakar Ousmane Mey who reports this information on Facebook, this large sum was taken on January 12 from the home of the president of the lower house of the Cameroonian parliament in Mada, Mayo Sava department, Tokomberé district, region of Far North.

Also according to activist Aboubakar Ousmane Mey, this sum was stolen from the room of President Cavaye Yeguie Djibril.

Following a complaint lodged by the victim himself to the Tokomberé gendarmerie brigade. Talba Cavaye, the brother of the President of the National Assembly, as well as a servant of the Mada chiefdom, were apprehended, then kept in custody, we learn.

See also  "Battle Strike 2" Halloween Horror is back!Watch Twitch to get treasure drop rewards - Tech - HiNet Lifestyle

You may also like

Promoting the cause of the Shanghai CPPCC to...

The Pentagon plans to send Stryker armored vehicles...

23 provinces have set a GDP growth target...

Commuters, a new transport bonus is coming with...

Bolsonaro and his followers will have to be...

The party newspaper sends Spring Festival couplets “blessing”...

Avetta: “The Cirio junta does not like trains...

He killed two women in the car: Levakovic...

Chinese New Year Culture “Fans” Foreign Friends Yantai...

The loneliness of the defendant Salvini: “Lamorgese did...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy