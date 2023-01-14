Investigations have already resulted in the apprehension of two suspects.

A sum of 85 million CFA francs was taken from the home of the President of the National Assembly of Cameroon, Cavaye Yeguie Djibril.

According to activist Aboubakar Ousmane Mey who reports this information on Facebook, this large sum was taken on January 12 from the home of the president of the lower house of the Cameroonian parliament in Mada, Mayo Sava department, Tokomberé district, region of Far North.

Also according to activist Aboubakar Ousmane Mey, this sum was stolen from the room of President Cavaye Yeguie Djibril.

Following a complaint lodged by the victim himself to the Tokomberé gendarmerie brigade. Talba Cavaye, the brother of the President of the National Assembly, as well as a servant of the Mada chiefdom, were apprehended, then kept in custody, we learn.