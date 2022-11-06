Home News A swallow that does not make spring
News

A swallow that does not make spring

by admin
A swallow that does not make spring

Long after the season of collateralism, the union appropriately claims its autonomy. The opening of credit made – by the columns of this newspaper – by Maurizio Landini to the new executive fits into this framework. It is true that Prime Minister Meloni will soon receive the unions, perceiving the (complicated) air that she draws, but a swallow (her declaration on the role of intermediate bodies) does not make a spring (trade union). As already happened with the novax, the secretary of the CGIL seems to discount the large presence of voters from populist parties (from the Five Star to the Right) among its members. But, without taking anything away from the failures of disintermediation – which is actually ridden by populist leaders -, due to its prominence in the history of Italian democracy, in addition to affirming that it does not want to be ideological towards the right-center government, the CGIL should put it better focus on the political cultures of reference of many members of the government. And avoid, perhaps, to use the trade union instances to play a few games within the center-left. Otherwise we remain in the quicksand of contradictions, which do not serve the essential function of social representation, and in any case do not help to improve that policy.

See also  Shandong: The number of new cases in Weihai, Zibo, Weifang and other places has gradually decreased. Qingdao Laixi has achieved a dynamic social reset – yqqlm

You may also like

Some myths about success and happiness to dispel...

Off-road car on the A5 between Scarmagno and...

Fanton spills the bag. “This is how the...

Venice, the high tide does not wet San...

Van crashes into the methane column and causes...

November of fire for Meloni: from gas to...

Bosconero, a singing competition to give Simone hope

Pennabilli, posters with the words of Liliana Segre...

The ratio of online registration for the national...

Livi retires and talks about his career as...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy