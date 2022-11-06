Long after the season of collateralism, the union appropriately claims its autonomy. The opening of credit made – by the columns of this newspaper – by Maurizio Landini to the new executive fits into this framework. It is true that Prime Minister Meloni will soon receive the unions, perceiving the (complicated) air that she draws, but a swallow (her declaration on the role of intermediate bodies) does not make a spring (trade union). As already happened with the novax, the secretary of the CGIL seems to discount the large presence of voters from populist parties (from the Five Star to the Right) among its members. But, without taking anything away from the failures of disintermediation – which is actually ridden by populist leaders -, due to its prominence in the history of Italian democracy, in addition to affirming that it does not want to be ideological towards the right-center government, the CGIL should put it better focus on the political cultures of reference of many members of the government. And avoid, perhaps, to use the trade union instances to play a few games within the center-left. Otherwise we remain in the quicksand of contradictions, which do not serve the essential function of social representation, and in any case do not help to improve that policy.