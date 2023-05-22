Home » A Swedish company decides to invest in Tangiers
A Swedish company decides to invest in Tangiers

Image: archive

Hespress – the beauty of AzududMonday 22 May 2023 – 17:20

The Swedish company SKF announced today, Monday, in a statement, that it has invested approximately $5 million to establish a new factory for magnetic bearings in Tangiers.

The Swedish company, which is the first in this industry in the world, confirmed that this investment will enable it to increase its technical and manufacturing capabilities for magnetic bearings.

The Tangiers plant will also serve to meet the growing demand for magnetic bearings, which have a number of uses within turboprops and other high-speed applications; Including hydrogen liquefaction and oil-free industrial compressors.

The company highlighted that it is trying, by investing in Morocco, to ensure its ability to maintain its leading position in terms of technical development and customer service, as “our new location in Morocco is an important step in this direction,” according to the expression of the statement.

Besides the key role that magnetic bearings have played in the traditional energy sectors for many years, SKF confirmed that this technology plays, at present, a major role in green industries.

Magnetic bearings are one of the areas of technological growth for the Swedish company, as the group was able to secure a record amount of orders for these products with more than $95 million in 2022.

