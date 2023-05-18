A symposium discusses in Fez the productions of Lisan al-Din ibn al-Khatib in Morocco and Andalusia

Follow-up: Idris Al-Waghish

On the evening of Wednesday, May 17th, the Higher School of Professor Fez hosted the works of a scientific symposium organized by the Lisan Eddine Ben Khatib Foundation on the topic: “Morocco and Andalusia through the productions of Lisan Eddin Ben Khatib”, in cooperation with the Spanish Cultural Center and the University of Sidi Mohamed Ben Abdellah. The symposium, Mostafa Ijaali, in his capacity as the president of the university, expressed in his intervention the readiness of the University of Sidi Mohamed Ben Abdallah to cooperate with the Lisan Eddine Ben El Khatib Foundation, and to crystallize projects that work to bring the cultures of the two shores of the Mediterranean closer together in the north in the Iberian Peninsula and in the south in Morocco. It was also attended by the director of the Higher School of Technology, university professors, doctoral students and media figures from the city.

The symposium was opened by the head of the Lissan ibn al-Khatib Foundation, Dr. Ibrahim Akdim, who worked as a former dean of the Faculty of Arts Sayes-Fez and a former vice-president of the university, with a speech in which he clarified “the intersection and cohesion that took place over different periods of time between the regions of Morocco and Andalusia, focusing on the geographical and historical similarity between them.” The two cultures are Moroccan and Andalusian.” Older wrote some of the Foundation’s past and future activities and the Foundation’s goals in the short and long term, including the cultural activity recently witnessed by the Private University of Fez on “Moroccan History, Intersectional Perspectives” and another international organized by the Foundation with some of its partners on architectural heritage and the city of Fez. “A permanent and open exhibition abounds with this kind of unique heritage,” he says. Okadim also worked on “highlighting the Moroccan-Andalusian ties from the angle of the encyclopedic Lisan al-Din Ibn al-Khatib,” as “a model of renewal and coexistence between the two civilizations, and what we need today for such personalities,” he adds.

Director Cervantes, for his part, thanked the President of the University of Sidi Mohamed Ben Abdallah and the Director of the Higher School of Technology for the warm reception, and said that «the aim of this partnership is to preserve coexistence between the two shores and the rich history of Andalusia», pointing out in his speech that «Lisan al-Din Ben Al-Khatib was an ambassador for the two banks together, “adding that we are in the two institutions, and he means the San al-Din Ibn al-Khatib Foundation and the Cervantes Institute. “We will remain loyal to this great culture that was in Morocco and Andalusia,” adding that “we are organizing this symposium to introduce the common heritage between the civilization of Morocco and Andalusia, while doing In a joint workshop on this important cultural and civilizational heritage, and to study how to deal with mathematics in working on this great architectural heritage. Dr. Al-Ayashi Al-Sununi mentioned in his intervention that “the subject was dealt with more than once, but we will work in the future to collect some of the manuscript and documented works of Lisan al-Din Ibn al-Khatib, and put an integrated bibliography for this encyclopedic and scholarly figure, who is known as Dhu al-Wazaratayn, Dhu al-Umari and Dhu al-Maittin,” noting in the same Time indicated that he “contributed to bringing the two banks closer together, developing muwashshaat and raising their status.” He is also the author of the famous “Briefing in the News of Granada.”

Dr. Saida Al-Alami, a professor at the University of Fez, presented satirical flashes of the literature of Lisan al-Din ibn al-Khatib. In her speech, it was stated that Lisan al-Din “was a sarcastic writer, fluctuating between praise and slander according to what his mood dictates.” This great Andalusian personality lived through all the contradictions of the glory of power. Exile and confiscation of property, which prompted him to emigrate to Morocco. As for Dr. Rachid Bennani, general secretary of the Lisan al-Din Ibn al-Khatib Foundation, he explained in his speech that the novel “The Minister of Granada” written by Abd al-Hadi Boutaleb symbolizes cooperation between European and Arab culture, or more correctly Moroccan-Spanish, and adds that this “novel is the first author Boutaleb, the last of which he wrote in 1950, is his only literary work in literature, before the journalistic work took him in addition to other ministerial and political missions, adding that he «did not continue his literary work, because he contributed as a minister in the first Moroccan government in 1956, and was chosen as a teacher in The Mawlawi Institute”, and Boutaleb had an early interest in Lisan al-Din Ibn al-Khatib, and he contributed to introducing an important figure from the history of the Islamic West instead of the men of the East and their achievements, which is “the first narration that was introduced to Lisan al-Din Ibn al-Khatib” before other academics and historians introduced him, and investigated his business thereafter.

Abd al-Rahman bin Khaldun was a contemporary of Lisan al-Din Ibn al-Khatib and was adjacent to him in Fez. Abd al-Hadi Boutaleb lived the same experience as Ibn al-Khatib, a fluctuating experience in his positions and in his proximity and distance from power. Boutaleb was a legal jurist, and he also lived like Ibn al-Khatib, ebb and flow, in his proximity and distance from the center of power in Morocco. The book – the novel remains an educational message to himself, and how to deal with this lesson and the bitter experience of being close to power or far from it, which is the same intrigue that Lisan al-Din lived among the Banu al-Ahmar in Andalusia. Ibn Al-Khatib was attacked by his enemies when he seized power, and he knows that it is not permanent. As an important figure in a specific history of the life of Andalusia, he is a historical indicator of the sense of influence and influence between Morocco and the Iberian Peninsula historically and gradually, both in terms of the need for cooperation and integration, although this cooperation sometimes turns into competition by virtue of proximity and geography, but the common destiny remains in the end. which combines the two shores. Bennani adds that this “narration focuses on the relationship between Bani Nasr (the Nasrids or Banu al-Ahmar) and Bani Marin, whose fire was burned by the tongue of al-Din Ibn al-Khatib, and he was an actor in it, just as this relationship was the reason for his ordeal.”

Muhammad al-Labbar, a professor of history in Fez, entitled an intervention entitled “The Difficult Path”, in which he focused on the difficult political journey in which Lissan al-Din lived during the 14th century, during which time he “was complaining of instability and intrigue,” which led to the final fall of Andalusia at the hands of Queen Isabel in the 15th century AD, because “the problems of Andalusia began with the era of Lisan al-Din, and it was lost” on the day the relationship between the Nasrids in Andalusia was spoiled. Ibn al-Khatib had a role in “establishing the Marstans in Fez and Marrakech, citing the experience of Granada.” He was “sentenced to death in Fez with the complicity of the ministers of Granada, and he was hanged at night so that he would not be retried, and his body was burned in Fez before being buried in the cemetery of Bab Mahruq.” Al-Lbar adds that “the name has nothing to do with burning it.”

Emilio Frenn, on the authority of Cervantes, gave a speech in classical Arabic that impressed the audience about the intersections between Ibn Khaldun and Ibn al-Khatib, because “Lisan al-Din al-Gharnati and Ibn Khaldun al-Tunisi met in Fez, and Ibn Khaldun was about twenty years younger than him,” says Emilio, and “the pressures were most severe in That time was on the last Arab Muslim kingdom in the West.” Frein adds that “the Andalusian gap was like a crossroads and its confluence between the two banks in terms of linguistic, religious and civilization,” adding at the same time that in Andalusia “the meeting was between an Islamic force in the north and a strong one in the south.” . Ibn al-Khatib was a witness to the construction of the Al-Hamra Palace, and he contributed some verses from his poems, which are still engraved on its walls to this day. The scientific symposium, which was rich in its interventions, questions and answers, concluded with a short documentary tape about the Alhambra Palace, and its work was ably conducted by Professor Abdel Salam Zerouali.