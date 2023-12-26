A tall Christmas tree also blows down in Brakel, but this time without casualties (Brakel)

© rr

A Christmas tree was blown down on the Market Square in the East Flemish municipality of Brakel on Sunday afternoon. There were no injuries, but if it were up to Mayor Stefaan Devleeschouwer, there would be no new large Christmas tree on the market in Brakel next year.

Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 7:55 PM

The approximately fifteen meter high Christmas tree stood on the Marktplein in Brakel and fell to the ground around four o’clock on Saturday afternoon just in front of the Belfius bank office. “At half past five I was contacted by a catering operator and I immediately went to have a look on site,” says Mayor Stefaan Devleeschouwer. “The fire brigade was also on site very quickly.”

There were no casualties in Brakel, but the top of the tree did hit the door of the Belfius office. “The tree has now been chopped up and there is nothing left to see on site,” says the mayor. “This incident makes us think about whether we should invest in such tall Christmas trees in the future. This tree was placed under the supervision of a prevention manager, but unfortunately there is no guarantee that it will be sufficiently resistant to a strong wind.”

Devleeschouwer says he is in favor of an initiative in which Brakel artists can brainstorm about an artistic Christmas construction. “We can then leave the trees in the forest.”

Last Thursday, a twenty-meter-high Christmas tree blew down in Oudenaarde, East Flanders, not far from Brakel, killing a 63-year-old woman and injuring two others.

© rr

© rr

Share this: Facebook

X

