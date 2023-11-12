A tangible shift towards sustainability in the energy sector

Electronic Science – Hisham Draidi

For years, Morocco has demonstrated a strong commitment to diversifying energy sources and moving towards sustainability, based on the visionary vision of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, who supervised the launch of ambitious strategies to strengthen the energy sector in the Kingdom, which resulted in the emergence of the “first phase of the solar energy project” in 2016, as the largest Solar energy project in the world.

By 2020, Morocco was able to achieve ambitious goals through large investments in renewable energy, which constituted about 35% of the Kingdom’s total electrical capacity, and the program aims to increase this number to 52% by 2030.

Morocco has adopted a multifaceted strategy, focusing on promoting solar, hydro and wind energy, as the latter project in El Jadida is a living example of an alternative energy source, becoming the largest wind power station in Africa.

This strategy has enabled Morocco to play a leading role at the international level in the field of energy, especially with the European Union, by launching joint projects aimed at establishing the electrical connection between Morocco and Europe.

Despite these achievements, there are still challenges that require a shift towards sustainability, continued integration with electrical networks, expanding awareness of its importance and continuous improvement in energy efficiency.

