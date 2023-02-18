The Ministry of Health in its commitment to maintain the well-being and health of the inhabitants, carried out surveillance and control of the risks of the sanitary and consumer environment.

One of the recent events in which the risk of consumption was evidenced occurred on February 12 in the municipality of Tauramena, where there were 5 outbreaks of food poisoning, but with a common product, tres leches cakes.

In total, 62 people were exposed to this food (reported so far), 49 presented symptoms representing an attack rate of 79%, of these 21 required attention in hospital management; people who are already out of danger. In the investigation it was learned that 12 tres leches cakes were sold, of which 5 were the cause of the health effects.

The entity followed up on the commercial establishment that sold these cold cakes and found that they did not guarantee the safety of the food, for which it was closed.

According to the Secretary of Health, Constanza Vega, after the findings, the person who owns the place must proceed to make the adjustments and the establishment reopens, but additionally a sanctioning process is initiated for non-compliance, because non-compliance in Its timing was what caused these poisonings.

In Casanare, only between 1 and 2 events of this magnitude are recorded per year, thanks to the work carried out by health surveillance technicians, who periodically monitor food outlets and take into account aspects such as the cold chain, good hygiene practices, materials with which the facilities were built, among others.

If you are the owner of a food production, distribution and sale establishment, take into account good practices to guarantee the health of the final consumer.

