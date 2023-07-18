Home » A taxi driver lost one of his legs when he was run over in Valledupar
In the middle of a traffic accident on 44th Street and 18E Street in Valledupar, a taxi driver was hit by a black Mazda car that was driven by a young man who, like his companion, was allegedly intoxicated.

The biggest victim of this event was the driver Elías Pacheco Lindarte, 60, who lost his right leg after the strong impact and was taken by ambulance to the Alta Complejidad clinic, where he underwent surgery. He also suffered blows to the chest.

In the incident, two women who were getting ready to get into the UWS-902 taxi, driven by Pacheco and who was outside because he was helping them load various items, were also injured.

The case has caused rejection among the citizens and the taxi driver’s union who request intervention from the territorial authorities so that the occupants of the car do not evade their responsibility.

However, it was established that the two young men were in charge of the National Police, in the process of breathalyzer tests.

