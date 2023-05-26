Home » A team of voluntary associations at “Due Note a Vasto”
A team of voluntary associations at “Due Note a Vasto”

Saturday 27 May 2023, forty years after the first edition become “Two Notes in Vasto“, with the promoter group of the Salesian Opera of Vasto and with the support of the Departments of Culture and Youth Policies of the Municipality of Vasto.

From 3 pm, in the sports field next to the Parish of San Giovanni Bosco in Vasto, in addition to the many singing performances, there will be many initiatives dedicated to children and their families. There will be inflatables and a synergistic network of associations: Ricoclaun, Un Hole in the Roof, Avis, Admo, Anffas, VastoScienza, Movimento Ora, Amici di Zampa, Avi Alzheimer Vasto, which will organize activities and workshops.

The Festival “Due Note a Vasto …revolution!” will combine tradition and innovation by hosting both artists who represent the history of “Due Note a Vasto” (Story), and emerging artists (New Generation). Young people will be the protagonists – as in the tradition of the Festival – and artists from the fields of poetry, painting, cinema, etc. will also be present.

For every information duenoteavasto.it and social channels on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

