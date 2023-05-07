Home » A teenager accidentally killed his friend
A teenager accidentally killed his friend

A Medellin teenager accidentally killed his friend, who was 15, then went out to get help before telling police he accidentally fired the gun.

Due to a head injury from a gunshot, Josuar López, 15, entered the emergency services on the night of May 4. When he accidentally fired a gun at the friend of the minor.

The events were recorded at dawn on May 4 in the Trinidad neighborhood, in the west of Medellín. The victim was taken to the Clínica Medellín de Occidente emergency room for a right parietal injury.

“According to initial information, the victim was at his residence with a friend, and the latter, apparently handling a firearm, was accidentally shot and wounded Josuar in the head,” the Police said in their preliminary report. of the facts.

The designated murderer went out into the street and approached the patrol cars that were passing through the area. At that moment, he assured that the weapon had been fired and asked for help for his friend. The injured young man entered resuscitation, however, Álvarez López died around 11:05 p.m. this Friday, May 5.

The patrolmen notified the Sijín. The official report stated that the murder weapon was not found in the residence and they indicated that many people entered the house after the shot was fired.

For these facts the authorities captured Jostyn Álvarez Aguirre, 17 years old. So far this year there have been 120 homicides in Medellín.

