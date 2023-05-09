A teenager died in Riobamba

TRANSIT

On Sunday morning, the death of a minor of around 17 years of age was recorded, while another of the same age ended up with serious injuries and was admitted to a health home.

The taxi was completely destroyed after colliding with a public lighting pole.

The road incident occurred at the intersection of Av. Félix Proaño and José Joaquín Olmedo, to where the paramedics went to help those affected; however, they could not do anything for the teenager.

According to the police officers of the Traffic Accident Investigation Service (SIAT), the taxi hit a public lighting pole, thus affecting the energy service.

The causes of the accident are still being investigated by the relevant authorities, but the inhabitants of La Dolorosa indicated that although it is true that there is signage, it is essential that speed reducers be implemented in that area so that drivers respect road regulations. “Deaths on the roads can be avoided, but it seems that education or culture in traffic matters should be reinforced,” said Carlos Hidalgo, a resident.