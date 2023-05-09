Home » A teenager died in Riobamba
News

A teenager died in Riobamba

by admin
A teenager died in Riobamba

TRANSIT

On Sunday morning, the death of a minor of around 17 years of age was recorded, while another of the same age ended up with serious injuries and was admitted to a health home.

The taxi was completely destroyed after colliding with a public lighting pole.

The road incident occurred at the intersection of Av. Félix Proaño and José Joaquín Olmedo, to where the paramedics went to help those affected; however, they could not do anything for the teenager.

According to the police officers of the Traffic Accident Investigation Service (SIAT), the taxi hit a public lighting pole, thus affecting the energy service.

The causes of the accident are still being investigated by the relevant authorities, but the inhabitants of La Dolorosa indicated that although it is true that there is signage, it is essential that speed reducers be implemented in that area so that drivers respect road regulations. “Deaths on the roads can be avoided, but it seems that education or culture in traffic matters should be reinforced,” said Carlos Hidalgo, a resident.

See also  registration in the registry office of the children of LGBT couples, Minister Dadone: "Parliament and the Government will deal with it"

You may also like

Child malnutrition, a latent problem

Creating a company in Colombia is a complex...

starting tomorrow free kits in pharmacies

Wang Ling, deputy director of the Provincial Drug...

Supersalud in Arauca reviewed the state of the...

In Formigine (Mo) there is “Oh my green”...

Majority of the opposition decides today the fate...

The memes that the MrBeast contest has left

Customer experience, the platform to evaluate the digital...

Beijing’s first self-innovative artificial intelligence technology talent training...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy