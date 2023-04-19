A teenager murdered a minor in northern Cali

Two minors are involved in a tragic case of intolerance that occurred in northern Cali, which left one of them, 17 years old, lifeless.

The homicide occurred in the Paso del Comercio neighborhood, located in commune 6 of the capital of Valle, specifically on Calle 73 with Carrera 1, very close to one of the main entrances to the city.

According to an investigation by the Cali Metropolitan Police, a 17-year-old minor lost his life in this northern sector of the “Sky Branch.”

The alleged murderer, who was captured by the authorities, I would be a teenager.

Apparently, the event was generated when both young people integrated a street fight in that point of the capital of the Valley.

The fatal victim, who was wearing a black T-shirt and a sweatshirt, would have received several attacks with a sharp weapon, causing serious injuries and death at the scene of the fight.

Adriana Corrales, head of Children and Adolescents of the Cali Metropolitan Police, spoke about this homicide and confirmed that the alleged murderer was captured shortly after the attack.

“We are presented with a homicide by a knife of a 17-year-old adolescent in the Paso del Comercio neighborhood. It is there that, in a quick and timely reaction of the patrols of the National Model of Community Surveillance by Quadrants, in coordination with the Police for Children and Adolescents, they arrive and apprehend another adolescent in flagrante, who must answer for the crimes of homicide. At this time, the adolescent was made available to the competent authority,” explained Lieutenant Adriana Corrales, Chief of Children and Adolescents of the Cali Metropolitan Police.

Comments