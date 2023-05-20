A teenager was buried in Ternopil Oblast 21 years after his disappearance

The other day, the remains of 16-year-old Yuriy Semenyuk (pictured in the header), who disappeared under mysterious circumstances almost 20 years ago, were buried in the village of Sukhivtsi in the Ternopil region. All this time, the boy’s mother Stefania Semenyuk did not stop searching for her son and hoped that he was alive. Yura disappeared in March 2004 after leaving home at night with three friends. Friends – guys who lived in the next door, returned only in the morning. Everyone talked about Yuriy in one voice: they said he got into a car that was passing by and drove away without explaining the reasons. Yuri Semenyuk was considered missing for 17 long years. And it is not known whether his mother would have learned anything about her son’s fate if one of her friends, who was with Yura that fateful night, had not suddenly appeared in the village. Serhii Z. returned from Moscow, where he was working, and over a glass unexpectedly spoke to Stefania Semenyuk’s best man: “We buried Yura back then, in 2004. Near the airport.” The police immediately became aware of this circumstance. Serhiy was asked to show the burial place, but he either forgot or deliberately led the operatives to the wrong place. The boy’s remains were not found. And only a week after the first unsuccessful excavations, Serhiy led the police to the very place where the remains of his childhood friend lay. But again failure. The first examination showed that the bones, which at that time had been lying in the ground for 17 years, belonged to… an animal. And only after repeated examination it was possible to establish that human bones were among the animal bones. Moreover, it was established that the remains belong to Yury, who disappeared in 2004.

“Stephania remembers that when she passed by the landfills, some force made her turn around”

“FACTS” managed to communicate with Olga, a relative of the Semenyuk family. The woman said that Yura’s mother Stefania often walked past the landfill near the airfield and constantly felt that this place meant something to her.

— Stefania already remembers that when she passed by the landfill, some force made her turn around, – says Olga. — He walks, sometimes, passes by, looks back, his heart starts pounding, then he forgets and goes on. She could not even think that there, under a pile of garbage, was her son, whom she had been waiting for so long.

The place where the remains of the teenager were found

Olga recalls that on the night when Yuriy disappeared, his friend Serhiy, who was with him, came home in the morning covered in clay.

— To all questions, he answered that he did not know where Yurko had gone. I mean, I stopped the car and drove away, – says Olga. – And two weeks later, Serhiy, his brother Vitaly, who was also with the boys that night, and his mother somehow very quickly went to Moscow to earn money. And a few years later, Bohdan, the last living witness of the drama that unfolded in 2004, went to the Netherlands.

– So what happened to Yura? What does Sergey say?

– Serhii says that it was an accident. They stole non-ferrous metal from transformers. They wanted to make extra money. After all, they were all 16 years old. They have been friends since childhood. Yura touched the wire and received a strong electric shock. His friends say he died instantly. Yura’s clothes went up in smoke and he fell like a mown down. Serhii says that they were scared. 16 years old are still, in fact, children. They were scared that their friend had died before their eyes. They were afraid that they would scold. And instead of reporting everything to the police, they decided to hide the body.

They had different ideas on how to get rid of the body. Someone offered to take Yurk to Zbarazh and drown him in a pond there. But they were afraid that they would meet the police on the way. In the end, they decided to bury the friend’s body at the landfill near the airfield – closer to the village of Hnylichky. But before that, for some reason, friends undressed Yura and burned his clothes. Isn’t that amazing?

— Do you think that Serhiy is now telling lies and there was a conflict between the boys? Maybe they fought and killed him?

– I cannot confirm anything. Yura’s body was found in 2021. Then, examinations were conducted for almost two years. The expert says that no traces of violent death were found. Can it be established by bones? But Yura’s skull was broken and his teeth were knocked out. The police, however, say that such injuries occurred during excavations. However, we, together with the experts, took part in the excavations ourselves. They dug with their hands, fearing to damage something. I do not know…

Yura’s mother and his relatives want justice. Serhiy and his brother Vitaly are now in the village. There is only Bohdan, who has not yet returned from the Netherlands. Serhiy and Vitaly were not even detained. The investigator once told Stefania, Yura’s mother, that everything was clear to him in this case. Like, there really was an accident. But if they did not kill Yurk, why did they keep such a terrible secret for 17 years? Okay, 16 years old is still almost a child. And? When did you grow up? We are very afraid that the case will simply be closed and we will never find out what really happened to Yura.

“I understand relatives who seek revenge. But the case is not closed yet”

The situation was commented on in the police of the Ternopil region (my interlocutor asked not to mention his last name):

— Criminal proceedings were opened under Article 115 — “Intentional murder.” No one closed the case. I understand relatives seeking revenge. God forbid I find myself in the place of the boy’s mother. I understand her very well. But we have data that confirms the version that an accident really happened.

— How realistic is it to establish from the bones that lay in the ground for 17 years that Yura was not beaten before his death?

— I am not an expert and, unfortunately, I cannot say anything about this. The investigation has forensic medical examination data, which states that no signs of violent death were found.

The teenager’s bones were mixed with animal bones

– Don’t you think the boys’ behavior was strange back then, in 2004? Why didn’t they report it to the police?

— They stole non-ferrous metal from working transformers. They were afraid that they could be prosecuted for theft. They were afraid that they might be accused of the death of their friend.

— Yuri’s friends cannot now be brought under any of the articles of the Criminal Code? Was there no crime in their actions?

– According to such articles of the Criminal Code as, for example, “Concealment of a crime” or, if it was proved that the boy was alive for some time after the electric shock, “Leaving in danger”, all statutes of limitations have already passed. If it is proven that this was a premeditated murder, then it will be a completely different story. At the moment, there is no legal basis to detain the friends of the boy who disappeared many years ago.

Earlier, FACTS wrote about the mysterious disappearance of 12-year-old Nadia Yushchenko and Toni Kulchytska. The girls went cycling and disappeared. It happened 21 years ago, but neither the girlfriends nor their bodies have been found until now.

