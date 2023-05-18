A telling example

In the midst of the hubbub that Cali has ended up as, a city where even its most beloved symbols, such as salsa, dissolve between the fissures left by the criminal gangs that control the city, there is an example of perseverance, organization, and faith in the future: the Cali Zoo.

Thanks to the capacity for work and the convening power that its director has for more than 25 years, Marí a Clara Domínguez, not only has she not let it fall even in the midst of the worst crises, such as unemployment and the pandemic, but that with contagious enthusiasm is about to open in the next few days a memorable appendage of the zoo: the Botanical Garden of Cali.

Thousands and thousands of students from Cali, the Valley and neighboring departments have come over the past few years to witness the well-maintained and lovingly welcomed animals at the zoo.

In a few weeks they will be able to do so, with rewarded curiosity, to the facilities of the Botanical Garden, where a guadua viewpoint stands out like an upright flag, fruit of the mentality of Simón Vélez. And these students and thousands, perhaps millions of people have been able to attend, because with strict honesty, with a broad, sufficient administration and without greed, they have set up the exhibition of animals and plants guided by what was previously common to think and do. in Cali: catapult it as the friendly city with open arms.

María Clara Domínguez has not wanted and will not want to be mayor of Cali, but her example of how to administer the Zoological Foundation in the midst of stormy seas and unknown voids, can be shown to Colombia and the world with pride.

Those of us who founded the zoo 45 years ago around that other mythical woman who was Milhem de Pinedo, today we cannot help but feel full of what the Cali Zoo has achieved, for the daily teaching they give and for the affection they sow towards animals and plants in a world so prone to becoming dehumanized.

Comments