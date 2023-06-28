A Tesla in autopilot mode crashes into a truck in the US

A Tesla car driving with autopilot on collided with a stopped truck on a highway in Pennsylvania, US, Reuters reported on Monday.

Reckless driving charges were filed against the driver, an 18-year-old person. Fortunately, the collision did not cause any injuries.

US authorities continue to investigate a series of accidents involving the self-driving mode of Tesla vehicles. In February, a Tesla Model S collided with a stationary fire truck in Walnut Creek, California, killing the driver of the car. In November of last year, two similar accidents occurred in California and Ohio, the first of which caused nine injuries.

Tesla notes that autopilot allows the car to automatically steer, accelerate, and brake within its lane, but says these features do not make the vehicle fully autonomous and still require active driver supervision. with RT

