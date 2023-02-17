In November last year, a Tesla in Chaozhou, Guangdong was suspected to be out of control, causing many casualties. The final investigation results of this matter have not yet been released.A similar scene happened again, this time in Ruian, Wenzhou。

Judging from the video surveillance footage, a blue Tesla Model 3 was driving at high speed on urban roads without any signs of slowing down. During the period, it also narrowly avoided pedestrians on electric vehicles and two cars crossing the intersection. .

How fast is this Model 3? It can be seen from a section of the bridge deck it passes through: the bridge deck is arched,After driving on the bridge at high speed, due to the change of terrain, the car’s buttocks were raised highalmost turned over directly, quite frightening.

In the end, this Tesla crashed into a bus, and then stopped when it hit the social vehicles parked on the roadside. What is thrilling is that at the moment of hitting the bus, a bald man just got into the parked car on the roadside. Inside the car, every second or two at night would probably be affected.

After the accident, the residents of the surrounding shops came one after another, and the bald brother also got out of the car to check the situation. The follow-up video showed,The Model 3 was badly damaged, and ambulance crews have arrived on the scenesomeone was injured visually.

Regarding the latest accident, the official did not report, and we will continue to follow up the report.