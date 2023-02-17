Home News A Tesla Model 3 in Wenzhou is suspected to be out of control: all the way, someone was injured–fast technology–Technology changes the future
News

A Tesla Model 3 in Wenzhou is suspected to be out of control: all the way, someone was injured–fast technology–Technology changes the future

by admin
A Tesla Model 3 in Wenzhou is suspected to be out of control: all the way, someone was injured–fast technology–Technology changes the future

In November last year, a Tesla in Chaozhou, Guangdong was suspected to be out of control, causing many casualties. The final investigation results of this matter have not yet been released.A similar scene happened again, this time in Ruian, Wenzhou

Judging from the video surveillance footage, a blue Tesla Model 3 was driving at high speed on urban roads without any signs of slowing down. During the period, it also narrowly avoided pedestrians on electric vehicles and two cars crossing the intersection. .

How fast is this Model 3? It can be seen from a section of the bridge deck it passes through: the bridge deck is arched,After driving on the bridge at high speed, due to the change of terrain, the car’s buttocks were raised highalmost turned over directly, quite frightening.

A Tesla Model 3 in Wenzhou is suspected to be out of control: some people were injured while driving all the way

In the end, this Tesla crashed into a bus, and then stopped when it hit the social vehicles parked on the roadside. What is thrilling is that at the moment of hitting the bus, a bald man just got into the parked car on the roadside. Inside the car, every second or two at night would probably be affected.

After the accident, the residents of the surrounding shops came one after another, and the bald brother also got out of the car to check the situation. The follow-up video showed,The Model 3 was badly damaged, and ambulance crews have arrived on the scenesomeone was injured visually.

A Tesla Model 3 in Wenzhou is suspected to be out of control: some people were injured while driving all the way

A Tesla Model 3 in Wenzhou is suspected to be out of control: some people were injured while driving all the way

Regarding the latest accident, the official did not report, and we will continue to follow up the report.

See also  Mission to the Moon, Parmitano: "I dream big, I want to walk on that ground"

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Kuai Technology

Editor in charge: Luomu

You may also like

They dismantle a billboard that promoted sex tourism...

Women spend 2.68 million in 8 years of...

Members of “Los Maracuchos” captured for the murder...

Government Petro rejects that Daniel Ortega stripped opponents...

Are they selling horse meat in Valledupar? Concern...

Auto prime, express automotive aesthetics

Hundreds of Elderly Protest Chinese Government Cuts to...

Subjugation project, a serious commitment to ‘total peace’

They send to jail a young man who...

China CDC’s latest reminder: Norovirus enters a high-incidence...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy