A therapist lived the worst hours of his life on a millionaire ride

According to the report presented by the General Prosecutor of the Nation, the events took place on March 14, 2023. When in the city of Medellín, Espinoza Muños and Monsalve Castellano summoned the professional therapist to the township of San Cristóbal to solve an alleged personal matter. There they took him to a parking lot in the Robledo neighborhood, where he was subjected, intimidated, and after that, a victim of theft of a large amount of money from his bank account.

“Later, they transferred him to a house in the Castilla sector and locked them up in a cove, in the midst of appalling sanitary conditions. At that site, allegedly, they took 710,000 pesos from his bank account, stripped him of the keys to the house and moved to the property to steal items valued at more than 20 million pesos,” reads the report presented by the Prosecutor’s Office.

In addition, according to the preliminary report, the criminals came to the victim one day after having stolen his money, stating that he had to pay the money demanded with his high-end truck, in addition, they demanded that he go to a notary to force him to transfer the vehicle, from there the therapist managed to escape.

The event, which occurred in March, set off the alarms of the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation, where a guarantee control judge imposed an insurance measure in a prison against the four alleged perpetrators of the millionaire ride “Ronald Estiben Espinosa Muñoz, Jhoan Stiven Monsalve Castaño, alias El Loco; Mateo Martínez and Brayan Alexander Higuita Arenas, as possible perpetrators of kidnapping a homeopathic therapist,” reported the Prosecutor’s Office.