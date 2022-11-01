Listen to the audio version of the article

From the Ministry of Labor on October 28 last, all the Regions that still employ navigators in their employment centers were given a “survey to find out the orientation”. Not a request from the minister nor an invitation to confirm the navigators, explained by the Ministry of Labor.

The ministry: non-extendable navigator contracts

The ministry goes even further, with an official note to deny any intention of extension: «The contracts of the navigators expired on October 31st cannot be extended. «In relation to the press reports circulated in these hours relating to the extension of the former navigators, which expired on October 31st – reads the press release – it is specified that these contracts cannot be extended. On the subject and in the context of coordination activities, a mere reconnaissance activity was launched between the Regions. Any further use of the former navigators – continues the note – would require the approval of a specific regulation, not being studied by the Ministry “.

In a thousand extended until October 31st

Their cococo contract had expired at the end of April. 1,618 were recontractualized by Anpal services for another two months from June 1st to July 31st (their employer since 2019), as required by the Aid Decree. The Regions could extend them for another three months, until 31 October, but at the expense of the resources assigned to the Regions to renew the employment centers. Five Regions – Lombardy, Veneto, Campania, Piedmont and Umbria – have said no: 538 have returned home. The others have chosen the extension until 31 October.

Three regions would like the extension until the end of the year

Now three of them – Mosile, Basilicata and Sicily – want to go further, until the end of the year, because they have not yet completed the competitions to hire new employees in employment centers. And they communicated it to the Ministry of Labor.