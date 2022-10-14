Belluno could host, as early as the 2023-2024 academic year, a degree course in computer science from the University of Verona. This is the project that Prof. Matteo Cristani of the Computer Science Department of the University of Verona, the councilor Silvia Cestaro of the Veneto Region and Confindustria Belluno Dolomiti are working on. The conditional is a must, because there are still no certainties. But there is cautious optimism among the promoters of the initiative.

The goal is to open a branch of the University of Verona in the city, through the activation of a three-year degree course. To achieve it in a sustainable way over time, and according to the guidelines of the ministry, at least part of the current expenditure relating to teaching staff must be borne by the territory, that is to say by individuals or by local institutions. To this end, in recent days, there was a meeting at Villa Doglioni Dalmas, which was attended by about fifteen companies from Belluno, Cristani, Cestaro and Confindustria. Over two hours of discussion, confirming the great interest of the Belluno industrial system for young people with skills, particularly in the IT sector, who are not found in the area. There have also been other meetings with companies and public bodies in the area in recent weeks. The Municipality of Belluno, with the mayor Oscar De Pellegrin, has already expressed its approval and interest, as has the Consortium of Bim Piave Municipalities.

In order to define precisely the dynamics that will be produced by the realization of this project, Prof. Cristani brought some interesting data to the attention of the participants in the meeting: the average of graduates among young people, especially in the upper part of the province is significantly lower than the regional one, and below the national average. This means that the opening of a branch in Belluno has the potential to attract new students, in a predictably significant number. There is also a clear interest in the development of significant research and technology transfer issues, as clearly highlighted in the statements by President Berton.

The activation of a degree course in computer science would be a further contribution to the creation of the higher education and innovation center at Palazzo Bembo, where the classrooms of the Luiss Business School are already located and where the ITS already activated could also be located (eyewear and mechatronics) and what Confindustria pushes (tourism).